BestBettingCasinos.com and Thimba Media Partner to Scale Operations

WATERFORD, Ireland, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The two companies continue their journey of growth, with a new partnership to scale the BestBettingCasinos.com Brand. The new Company will continue to concentrate on enhancing the existing Best Betting Casinos product and to roll out fresh products for key strategic markets in 2020 and beyond.

Thimba Media CEO Chris Russell, commented: "Just as Thimba Media, BestBettingCasinos.com has built a multimillion-euro revenue-generating brand that works with some of the best operators across many Jurisdictions. We firmly believe that this partnership will enhance the value of our core business and product offering in a positive way. The BestBettingCasinos.com team has developed a strong product in many attractive markets which will enable us to diversify our revenues."

BestBettingCasinos.com Founders Dave and Koen, commented "With this partnership we can and will drive organic growth to the current platform. But that is not all because we are already setting up new interesting products in new and existing markets. Products that bring more value to our loyal partners and future partners. With Thimba Media added to our team we strengthen our position in the industry and we can scale up faster, with better data driven insights into our casino traffic."

BestBettingCasinos.com will be a joint venture product that will drive organic growth for both the founders of Best Betting Casinos and Thimba Media in the coming years with a focus on emerging markets.

About Thimba Media

Thimba is an innovative start-up company within iGaming and lead generation. Established in 2016, today Thimba operates a diverse portfolio of lead generation sites and iGaming Investments Globally. The group's aim is to grow through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal innovation. Thimba and its investments employ some 70+ people. For more information visit thimbamedia.com

SOURCE Thimba Media

Related Links

https://thimbamedia.com/

