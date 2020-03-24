BESTEK is Introducing a Powerful Smart Toothbrush With a UV Sanitizer

ONTARIO, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics brand BESTEK is launching its latest innovation: the M-Care Electric Toothbrush & UV Sanitizer. This FDA-certified, travel sonic toothbrush with a UV sanitizer station maintains teeth healthily while keeping the germs at bay. With a strong vibrational frequency of up to 31,000 strokes per minute, the product efficiently removes plaque, protects teeth and promotes oral health.

Protecting Users From Bacteria and Viruses

A lady using an electric toothbrush

Toothbrushes can easily incubate bacteria, fungi, and viruses if not cleaned properly. Which is why BESTEK made it a priority to pair this high-quality product with a special UV sanitizer charging station. It keeps the toothbrush clean and can help strengthen an immune system by using UV light that is proven to kill 99% of all germs.

Effective and Hygienic

This health-protecting toothbrush is compact, functional and can be used at home or while traveling. "Our new electric toothbrush is unique because of its ultra-slim wireless charging travel case and the UV sanitizer charging station," explains company spokesperson Grace Sheng, the marketing director of BESTEK. "You can take M-Care with you on all your trips for optimal oral hygiene and fresh breath. The UV light is the most effective way to sanitize your brush," she adds.

Smart and Stylish

M-Care has an IP67 waterproof rating so it can be safely washed without any concerns. It's also smart and contains a special timer that makes sure the whole mouth is properly taken care of. It pauses every 30 seconds so that the user will know to focus on a different area. An automatic hot air dryer keeps the toothbrush dry for extra antibacterial protection.

The toothbrush comes in a convenient all-in-one travel case, which protects it from dust, no matter whether the case is placed flat or upright. The battery lasts for 21 days on standby and a single charge will be enough for an impressive 50 brushes.

The BESTEK M-Care Electric Toothbrush works in three modes that fit all the user's needs: standard for a classic clean, soft for sensitive teeth and whitening when they need a powerful brush. It comes in two colors and a 24-month warranty with the possibility of adding another six months.

It is now available on Indiegogo for pre-orders with the price starting at $39:https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/5d6ced65#/.

About BESTEK

Founded in 2007, BESTEK has a global infrastructure with warehouses in the U.S., Japan, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Since its inception, the company has applied for more than 400 patents to drive the research and production of innovative products, mainly in the car inverter, travel charger and power strip markets.

BESTEK's products can be found in Home Depot, Lowe's, and Menards; also on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart marketplaces, where it has achieved a stellar reputation.

For sample requests and additional product information, please contact [email protected].

More information about the M-Care Electric Toothbrush:https://m-care-electric-toothbrush.bestekdirect.com/.

A lady using an electric toothbrush

