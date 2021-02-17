BestEx Research Names Richard Chase Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BestEx Research Group, LLC, a provider of high-performance algorithmic execution and measurement solutions for equities, futures, and foreign exchange trading, today announced the appointment of Richard Chase as Chief Compliance Officer of BestEx Research Securities, a subsidiary of BestEx Research Group, effective immediately. He will report directly to CEO Hitesh Mittal.

Founder and CEO, Hitesh Mittal, commented, "We are delighted to have Richard join our team. Richard's vast experience working with large broker dealers, exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Commission will be instrumental to our growth."

Most recently, Mr. Chase was the General Counsel at RBC Capital Markets. Prior to RBC, he held senior legal and compliance roles at Wessels Arnold & Henderson, U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Chase also served as the Chief Regulatory Officer of two securities exchanges, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and the American Stock Exchange. Mr. Chase started his career at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, where after several promotions he served as Associate Director in the Division of Market Regulation. Mr. Chase received his undergraduate degree from Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 1973 and graduated cum laude from the Harvard Law School in 1977.

