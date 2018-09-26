Bestop Launches The Ultimate Accessory For The All-New Jeep Wrangler JL

The SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP replaces the Freedom Panels on Jeep Wrangler factory hardtops with an all-purpose, all-weather, year-round soft top that flips back easily for a complete open-air experience for the front seat occupants. It transforms a Jeep® Wrangler hard top into an open-air convertible.

"Since the exciting launch of the all-new Jeep® Wrangler, owners have been anxious for a soft top," says Bestop CEO John Larson. "The innovative SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP is the perfect choice for them – it's an all-season top that delivers the open-air experience in just seconds."

The Bestop® SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP originally launched in 2016 for the JK model Wrangler and was the first product to provide hard top owners instant access to an open-air driving experience without leaving the front seat of their Jeep. It quickly became one of the top Jeep® accessory stories that spring, and continues to be a top-selling Jeep® aftermarket accessory.

Off-road racing icon, Casey Currie, has used the SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP on his Jeep® and says, "The SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP makes the Jeeping experience better in every way – I love how easy it is to flip open and let the sun in. It's an absolute must-have!"

"Nearly every customer that buys the SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP says that it's the best thing they've bought for their Jeep®," Larson says. "They just wished that they'd bought it sooner."

The OEM-quality SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP fits both the Wrangler JK (2007 – 2018) and now the Wrangler JL (2018 and up). It comes ready-to-install, with mounting rails and hardware included. Larson adds, "It takes about 30 minutes to install it, and requires only an allen wrench, no drilling, or fabricating required."

Installation of the SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP requires removal of the factory Freedom Panels – a relatively simple task performed in minutes.

The SUNRIDER™ FOR HARDTOP for the all-new Wrangler® JL will be available in mid-October on a first-come-first-served basis. Pre-orders are already being taken by Bestop distributors and on Bestop.com. It will be available in both durable factory-style Black Sailcloth fabric or ultra-premium Black Twill fabric. Retail prices start at $699.

Born in the outdoor mecca of Boulder, Colorado, Bestop (pronounced "Best-Top") got its start in 1954 with a few custom Jeep tops sewn together in a small upholstery shop. From those bootstrap, do-it-yourself early days, Bestop has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of premium soft tops and accessories for Jeep vehicles, and the sole supplier of factory soft tops to Jeep for more than three decades. Now 64 years young, Bestop has maintained its commitment to providing the highest quality and durability to the consumer – and is still based in Colorado, where employees have access to the ultimate product test lab: The Rocky Mountains. Bestop Premium Accessories Group includes several other premium automotive accessory brands: Baja Designs (premium LED lighting), Tuffy Security Products (secure storage containers for Jeeps and trucks), PRP and Status: Racing seats and accessories for off-roaders and UTV enthusiasts, and SpeedStrap super high-quality recovery straps. For additional information, visit www.Bestop.com.

