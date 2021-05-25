Bestow Named to the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow , the leading digital life insurance platform, has been named a 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 , an annual list of 50 forward-thinking and ambitious startups on the path to becoming the next generation of public companies. This year's winners were chosen from an all-time high of 1,565 entries. Previous winners include Airbnb, Peloton, Stripe and Transferwise. This recognition comes on the heels of Bestow being named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Startup Employers for the second consecutive year.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition from CNBC and for Bestow to be included among some of the world's most transformational companies," said Jonathan Abelmann, Co-Founder and President of Bestow. "Life insurance provides financial resilience when families need it most, which is why we built Bestow's platform to address a critical need to modernize it for future generations. In building the first fully digital life insurance platform, we can power industry-first products and experiences that make life insurance convenient, affordable and accessible for everyone, anywhere."

Forty-two percent of Americans would face financial hardship if a wage earner passed away unexpectedly, and 73 million uninsured Americans say they need life insurance. Despite recognizing the need for coverage, many put off buying life insurance for various reasons, including industry distrust, product confusion and a far-too-complicated buying experience. Now, with Bestow, consumers can secure affordable financial protection for their loved ones in minutes instead of months, and nearly any business can leverage this technology to embed life insurance within their ecosystem.

Launched in 2017, Bestow is the leading digital life insurance platform — powering an end-to-end customer experience that takes as little as five minutes and never requires an offline medical exam. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider for leading companies like Lemonade , Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families. The company is growing rapidly with sales up nearly 2x year-to-date and plans to hire 50 more employees in the coming months .

To learn more about Bestow and view career opportunities, visit Bestow.com .

About Bestow

Bestow is the leading digital platform for life insurance. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations.

SOURCE Bestow Inc.