Bestow Named Winner of Real Simple's 2021 Smart Money Awards

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestow , the leading digital life insurance platform, is a winner of Real Simple's 2021 Smart Money Awards , an annual list of game-changing apps and services that help consumers keep their financial house in order. This year's list of 26 winners all debuted new or updated financial products between January 2020 and June 2021. A panel of money experts chose winners for their innovativeness in budgeting, investing, banking, insurance and more. In addition to Bestow, this year's list includes Capitalize, Chime Credit Builder, Perch, Personal Capital Financial Roadmap, Vanguard Digital Advisor and Yotta; joining previous winners like Venmo Rewards, Opendoor, Honey and Next Insurance.

"It's an honor to be named by Real Simple among leading companies that are shaping the future of consumer finance," said Melbourne O'Banion, Co-Founder and CEO of Bestow. "Today, people are making both minor and major life moves from the convenience of their phones, which is why we designed Bestow to meet the needs of the modern life insurance buyer. What used to take months now takes as little as five minutes with Bestow, which is empowering more families to secure the financial protection they need."

Half of Millennials recognize that their families would face financial hardship should a wage earner pass away unexpectedly. Yet many put off buying life insurance because they expect the process to be a hassle or for coverage to be expensive. Now, with Bestow, applying for term life insurance is easier and more affordable than ever. For example, a healthy 30-year-old woman can buy a 20-year term life policy with $500,000 in coverage for as little as $17/month .

Named by Real Simple as "Best for Getting Life Insurance in an Instant," Bestow recently announced enhancements to its all-digital coverage offering, including pricing reductions, new term length options, and increasing the maximum coverage amount to $1.5 million. In addition to this award recognition, Bestow was named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Startup Employers and CNBC's Disruptor 50.

Bestow is the leading digital platform for life insurance. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations.

