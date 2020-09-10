Bestpass Launches New National and Regional Toll Transponders for Commercial Fleets

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets in North America, recently released two new transponder options for commercial fleets: Complete Pass Scout, which provides nationwide toll coverage, and Horizon Scout, which optimizes toll coverage for regional fleets.

"Bestpass continues to drive innovation in the industry to offer our customers and our tolling partners simplicity and value across North America. Each of these devices enhances our toll management service for our customers, and Bestpass offers the most comprehensive coverage footprint along with flexible options to meet regional deployment needs," said Bestpass CEO Tom Fogarty.

Complete Pass Scout includes three different tolling technology protocols and covers 100 percent of major U.S. toll roads. Horizon Scout, which includes two toll technology protocols, offers regional coverage in California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, and Washington state.

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 9,000 customers and more than 630,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

Media contact:

Nick Crounse

[email protected]

(518) 458-1579 x215

SOURCE Bestpass, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bestpass.com

