Bestpass Launches Toll by Plate Solution for Commercial Fleets

ALBANY, N.Y., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, a company that provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on toll management for commercial fleets, today announced that it has launched a toll by plate solution as a supplement to its nationwide transponder-based toll coverage.

"The rise of all-electronic tolling across the United States has led to an increase in unplanned toll by plate for commercial fleets," said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. "By combining our traditional transponder-based coverage with this new toll by plate solution, we are able to provide an even more comprehensive toll management program for our customers."

Bestpass toll by plate coverage includes both power unit and trailer license plates. It helps commercial fleets by consolidating nationwide coverage with tolling authorities and minimizing the impact of toll by plate transactions, which includes administrative fees and complications from delayed billing.

In addition to administrative fees and delayed billing, each tolling authority has different business rules, and toll by plate can introduce significant complexity for fleets, including challenges related to trailer plates and leased equipment. Toll by plate also adds expense and increases processing time for tolling authorities.

"Our toll by plate solution facilitates greater efficiency and less cost for both our customers and the toll facility operators, creating a winning situation for all parties," said Andrews.

About Bestpass®

Bestpass provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 7,700 customers and more than 600,000 deployed toll transponders in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

