Bestpass Releases Cost Centers for Commercial Fleets

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, the comprehensive payment platform provider that is the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, recently released Cost Centers within its customer web portal to facilitate better fleet data management. A cost center is a department or other business unit to which costs may be charged for accounting or administrative purposes.

"Many of our commercial fleet customers want to break out their toll data by location, terminal, region, or some other division, and we make it easy to manage and securely access this data via our enhanced cost center functionality," said Bestpass CEO Tom Fogarty. "We make it a priority to listen to our customers and deliver innovative solutions to help them more effectively run their business."

Overall benefits of using Cost Centers:

Unlock more efficient accounting

Localize account management

Gain greater insight into overall operations

Allocate all toll-related costs by business unit

Enable terminal managers and other employees to manage their own data

Update and view cost center data via powerful web portal

Key features include:

User roles : There are several user roles, so different contacts on the account can have different levels of access across the entire customer web portal, depending on what they need to do. The new roles are user management, cost center management, accounting, empower, and ordering.



: There are several user roles, so different contacts on the account can have different levels of access across the entire customer web portal, depending on what they need to do. The new roles are user management, cost center management, accounting, empower, and ordering. Orders by cost center : Customers have the option to assign transponders to the appropriate cost center when placing an order.



: Customers have the option to assign transponders to the appropriate cost center when placing an order. Itemized cost center statements: Dynamic cost center management functionality includes the ability to generate dedicated statements for each cost center. Users can run cost center statements at any time within the Empower data and analytics section of the customer web portal.

