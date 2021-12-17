Bestselling Author Dr. Cindy Trimm Releases New Book "Unstoppable: Compete with Your Best Self and Win"

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed, bestselling author Dr. Cindy Trimm is set to release a new book, Unstoppable: Compete With Your Best Self and Win! Fresh off of her "End Your Year Strong" conference, Dr. Trimm shares tips on shifting your mindset from one of competition with those around you to focusing on the competition with yourself as the key to success.

Unstoppable: Compete with Your Best Self and Win Dr. Cindy Trimm

Unstoppable, already predicted to be a bestseller, introduces her self-mastery series. The must-read book ahead of the new year, Unstoppable is for anyone who wants to know how to get unstuck in their lives and figure out what winning looks like for their personal journey. Dr. Trimm does this expertly as she outlines the four principles on which all her life and leadership programs are built: The Core4 System. Dr. Trimm takes readers through mastering their mindsets, behaviors, personal brands, and leadership skills to become the best version of themselves in an evolving and complex world. She also teaches the principles of how to master the art of living and leading from your genius zone.

"I understand what it's like to be a woman facing many obstacles without clear answers on what to do. In my brand-new book, Unstoppable, I share what took me a lifetime to learn—the keys and secrets to becoming unstoppable," said Dr. Cindy Trimm.

With the foreword penned by award-winning speaker and bestselling author, Les Brown, Unstoppable comes at a time when much of the country is dealing with pandemic-related burnout and fatigue. The World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as an occupational health issue in 2019 but has run rampant over the last 21 months. According to Forbes, the ongoing burnout and fatigue have made way for trends such as The Great Resignation, which describes the wave of employees re-evaluating their work-life balance and boundaries, quitting their jobs, and making career shifts.

Despite these trends, Dr. Trimm goes on to encourage people to start where they are and make small, consistent changes that lead to their success, no matter how those look. She explains that "feeling stuck" can be a good thing, as it shows the need for change and reveals what is not working in your life. She goes on to say that this is the first step in becoming "unstoppable" and determining your personal path to success. Dr. Trimm breaks down that once you shift your mindset to reflect that life is not happening to you, but for you instead, you can discover your own potential for greatness.

Unstoppable is the optimum book for resetting and making progressive steps to your success. Unstoppable provides a step-by-step plan on how to evolve into the next level of power by leveraging your expertise, your brand, and your work experience. It is the perfect guide for anyone who wants to re-evaluate what they want from life, and win the competition against themselves so they can ultimately win at life. Unstoppable will help readers chart their own personal plan to success, no matter how they define and measure it.

Dr. Trimm is so convinced that Unstoppable will be the gamechanger in helping people supercharge their lives, their businesses, and their brands, that she is offering the book free! For more information, visit www.unstoppablebook.online.

About Dr. Cindy Trimm

A best-selling author, Cindy Trimm is an international thought leader, sought-after empowerment specialist, revolutionary thinker, and one of the most prolific voices of our time. Her best-selling books, empowerment resources, and coaching programs have sold in the millions. She declares, "I see the world filled with dreamers, innovators, and industry leaders who contribute to making this world a better place—who push humanity forward and who influence others to do the same!" http://www.cindytrimm.com

