BET Host Goes from Homeless to Life Coach

TEANECK, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From homeless and broke, Steve Berlack unlocked a life coaching system that helps his clients break their cycles of fear, anxiety and lack of support. Going from Host of BET Tonight and his own Disney talk show pilot to living in a shelter with roaches falling from the ceiling, life could have felt over and done, as bad turned to worse, and purpose turned to pain.

How did Steve go from BET Host to homeless to life coach? What do his clients gain from his story of rags to riches to rags and back again?

They experience mind-blowing transformations in their thinking that empower them to conquer their own pain and suffering. They establish relationships and careers that fulfill them, and they achieve their goals. They truly experience the purposeful lives that they were meant to live.

Steve achieves this by challenging his clients with two simple questions that charge them throughout his coaching: "Who are you, and to whom do you belong?" Steve breaks down his clients' answers to these questions and guides them to life-changing breakthroughs.

Steve Berlack is a Fulbright Scholar and Summa Cum Laude graduate. He holds a Master's in Education from Morgan State University. He is a thought leader whose resume includes hosting BET Tonight, a round-table discussion with personalities in entertainment and politics. He has been featured on 60 Minutes, Ebony Man Magazine, Huffington Post, City Journal, and many other media outlets. Steve hosted his own Disney-produced talk show pilot, The Berlack Project.

