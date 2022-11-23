BET99 Signs International Soccer Superstar and Canadian National Team Supporter Sebastian Giovinco as Official Ambassador

Giovinco joins BET99's roster of elite professional athletes, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre , NHL All-Star Auston Matthews and two-time Olympian Alysha Newman

The Toronto FC all-time top scorer will lead Team Canada supporters at the BET99 SOCCER HOUSE watch party on for Canada's Nov 27 game

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian-based premium online sports betting and casino platform BET99 is excited to announce that it has finalized a partnership agreement with Major League Soccer superstar Sebastian Giovinco, adding the Toronto FC all-time top scorer to its roster of high-profile BET99 ambassadors.

BET99 and Giovinco will launch the partnership on Instagram with a number of celebratory fan giveaways, including signed soccer balls and merchandise. Giovinco will also host an Instagram Live appearance with BET99 and provide picks and predictions for upcoming World Cup games.

Giovinco will join the BET99 SOCCER HOUSE watch party on November 27, 2022 at local Toronto sports pub, The Firkin on Bay Street, where Giovinco will lead supporters of Team Canada in cheering on the team's second World Cup match. Giovinco will also post pre-game and halftime hits, led by OneSoccer writer and sportscaster James Sharman, and which will be shared on all BET99 channels, including BET99TV.

"We're thrilled to have drafted Sebastian to the BET99 team," said Jared Beber, CEO of BET99. "His stature and record in the Canadian and international soccer community is unparalleled, and the insights and excitement that he'll bring to Team Canada, our players and our platform is a game-changer."

"Partnering with BET99 is a great opportunity and this is perfect timing," said Giovinco. "As the World Cup heats up and Canada makes a run for the first time in 36 years, I'm really excited to join a truly Canadian online sports betting company in rooting for the team. And joining this top-notch roster of BET99 ambassadors is an incredible honour."

Under the new agreement, Giovinco will allow BET99 to use his name, image and likeness for marketing and advertising purposes both during and after the FIFA World Cup. Giovinco, a legend in the Canadian and Toronto sports communities, will develop an active partnership with BET99, providing insight into the Canadian and international soccer scene, as well as sharing his love for his newly-adopted country and city and his future in the soccer community.

Sports Venture Holdings Inc. is a holding company of subsidiaries that operate the market-leading BET99 brands. BET99 offers premium online sports betting and casino platforms to Canadians, leveraging the brand's unique understanding of the country's regional differences to create localized, diverse products tailored to each market. BET99 also boasts a number of unique Canadian partnerships, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, NHL All-Star Auston Matthews, two-time Olympian Alysha Newman, the Ottawa Senators, Live Nation, Postmedia, CF Montreal, the Montreal Alouettes and now, international soccer star Sebastian Giovinco.

