BETAH Associates Recognized as one of Washington Business Journal's 2019 Family-Owned Business Honorees

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BETAH Associates Inc . (BETAH), a minority and woman-owned small business, is one of this year's 14 honorees of the Washington Business Journal's (WBJ) 2019 Family-Owned Business Award. This award honors the region's top multi-generational, family-owned businesses for excellence, innovation, ethics, and philanthropy.

Michelle Taylor, President and CEO, BETAH Associates

Founded in 1988 by Wilhelmina Bell-Taylor, with the mission to "transform the lives of individuals and communities," BETAH is a professional services firm that provides communications and creative services, event management, and peer review services to government agencies. Upon Ms. Bell-Taylor's passing in 2008, her daughter Michelle, who had joined the company in 1999 as the Communications Director, decided to keep BETAH's doors open, to honor her mother's legacy and build upon the company's strong foundation.

"To be recognized as an inspiring family-owned business in the Greater Washington area is truly an honor. The day that my mother created BETAH was the day that her indelible mark in this world was forever made. We continue to create jobs, support families, transform communities, and build relationships - all evidence that you can do well and do good. This award is further confirmation that my decision to continue her legacy was the right one," says Michelle Taylor, BETAH's president and CEO.

Each honoree will be profiled in WBJ's March 1 issue and celebrated at their Family-Owned Business Awards event on Feb. 28 at the InterContinental at The Wharf in Washington, DC.

About: Since 1988, BETAH Associates Inc. (BETAH) has collaborated with clients to amplify missions, resolve challenges, and engage communities. As a minority and woman- owned small business, BETAH supports a wide range of clients in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. The company was recognized in 2017 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. Learn more: http://www.betah.com

