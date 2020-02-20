Betches Names The Sway Effect as PR Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betches, a digital media brand for gen z and millennial women, has named independent marketing and communications agency The Sway Effect as its new public relations agency of record. The selection follows an agency review initiated by the Betches founders late last year.

The Sway Effect will partner with Betches to develop a communications strategy to support the next phase in the company's evolution. The scope of work will include brand strategy and narrative development as well as a strategic media relations campaign focused on amplifying Betches verticals and forging new partnerships and alliances.

"The Sway Effect brings together a proven network of experts that has the skills, experience and know-how that our team needs at this important time in the evolution of our brand," said Aleen Kuperman, Betches CEO and Co-Founder. "Our company has always been focused on providing a place where all women feel empowered and can express their true self. Partnering with another female driven brand, like The Sway Effect, was the right fit for us as Jennifer Risi and her team are bold thinkers that share our values and views on how to change the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Betches. We look forward to an outstanding collaboration with the founders and to bringing the power of our network together to forge new relationships and an expanded circle of influence to the table," said Jennifer Risi, Founder and President of The Sway Effect. "We could not be more excited to work with such an inspirational group of female entrepreneurs."

