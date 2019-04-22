Betfred debuts American Sports Betting platform at Betting on Sports America 2019 at Meadowlands, New Jersey

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, the world's largest privately owned retail book maker, debuts an unmatched suite of managed sports betting and trading products in Meadowlands, New Jersey at the Betting on Sports America 2019 Convention, booth 617, April 23-25, 2019.

Betfred incorporates the award-winning OptimaMGS platform, offering partners a full suite of managed products which includes BI/Analytics, Anti-Fraud, Trading, Compliance/GDPR, Customer Support, Payments and Marketing.

With over 50 years of market leading experience in the betting industry, as reflected in the over 1,600 retail stores in the United Kingdom, Betfred seeks to unlock and empower the newly opening US Sports Betting Market. Said Betfred Managing Director, Mark Stebbings regarding the event, "The entire team is energized by the opportunity to bring the totality of our experience and technology to the diverse and innovative US sports wagering leaders who are responding to the tremendous opportunity these markets present." Betfred brings a wealth of expertise to the US market, in superior retail customer service, market automation, in-play sports betting offerings, innovative ideas such as "bet builder", where customers may create their own bets, and powered by the best in class OptimaMGS sports wagering management platform.

Betfred has partnered with SCCG Management in Las Vegas, to represent the company in the US Native American and Non-Tribal gaming markets. SCCG is an internationally respected management consultancy focused on global sports betting, IP, esports and the casino entertainment industries. Stephen Crystal, Principal Partner of SCCG Management, said, "The scope and scale of the combined resources and experience of Betfred, Optima and SCCG Management allow us to bring a turnkey, industry leading set of tools and talent to the sports betting industry. We're working tirelessly as a team to present flexible, comprehensive solutions to the US sports betting industry."

ABOUT BETFRED

Betfred was founded in 1967 by Fred Done, funded through a winning bet on England to win the 1966 Football World Cup. Operating across multiple gaming channels including LBO, Online & Mobile, positions the company as a leading gaming technology vendor, built on the OptimaMGS platform. Built over years of experience providing industry leading in-person and digital betting services, Betfred is poised for an expansion into the American market through SCCG Management. Headquartered in Warrington in the United Kingdom, Betfred has over 1600 licensed Betting Offices across the UK.

ABOUT SCCG

SCCG specializes in the investment in and development of worldwide brands, governmental and regulatory management support, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international land-based casinos, sports wagering, internet gambling, gaming, esports and entertainment markets.

CONTACT

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management, LLC

stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com

http://sccgmanagement.com

http://www.betfredcorporate.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/

+1 702 427-9354

SOURCE SCCG Management, LLC

Related Links

http://sccgmanagement.com

