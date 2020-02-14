Betfred Official Sponsor Of Wilder v Fury II

Betfred boss and founder Fred Done said, "I'm delighted to be a sponsor of the most anticipated fight of the year and if Wilder v Fury II is anything like the first fight we are in for a superb night."

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions and Bob Arum, Chairman of Top Rank, said in a joint statement, "We're happy to have BETFRED as an official sponsor for the highly anticipated Wilder vs. Fury II rematch on February 22. This is a 50-50 fight for the heavyweight championship of the world and we're sure that fans all around the globe will be watching to see all of the drama unfold."

The sponsorship is great news for Betfred who have ambitious plans for the USA. Betfred Sports has already opened its first US sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Iowa and has recently agreed on deals with both Wind Creek Bethlehem (for Pennsylvania sports betting operations) and Saratoga Casino (for Colorado sports betting operations).

Latest betting for the fight shows the pair cannot be split with both fighters on offer at 10/11 and a repeat of the draw at 20/1.

The Betfred Group is a UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred was founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967 when they started with just one shop. Back then Betfred differentiated itself by offering excellent customer value and excellent service and those principles are still at the heart of the business now. Based in Las Vegas Betfred USA Sports was created in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred have an extensive sponsorship portfolio including the World Snooker Championship, in golf the British Masters, World Matchplay Darts, Rugby League's Super League and Betfred is the Official Bookmaker of Royal Ascot.

