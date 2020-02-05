Betfred Selects Scientific Games to Launch their End-to-End Sports Betting Solutions in Pennsylvania

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") and Betfred are partnering to provide full retail and digital sports betting solutions in Pennsylvania. Betfred have chosen Scientific Games as their technology provider to launch retail solutions at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in the first half of 2020 as part of Betfred's recently announced partnership with the property. In advance of the 2020-2021 NFL season, Betfred and Scientific Games plan to launch digital sports betting for Pennsylvania bettors.

Mark Stebbings, Group COO at Betfred, said, "Scientific Games was the clear choice to provide our sports betting platform in Pennsylvania. OpenSports™ provides best-in-class, reliable technology and services that will help us reach more players and grow our sportsbook presence at speed."

Betfred's Pennsylvania players will benefit from Scientific Games' full OpenSports product suite, which includes the industry-leading online and mobile betting technology and services. Betfred through its partnership with Wind Creek Casino will provide Scientific Games' over the counter betting solutions and retail betting kiosks in addition to Don Best Sports data feeds, part of the OpenTrade™ branch of the OpenSports product suite.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "Betfred is one of the UK's top-performing bookmakers, and their move into the U.S. will spark growth. Once again, a sophisticated and experienced sports betting operator has chosen OpenSports to responsibly grow its U.S. presence with our maximum reliability, scalability, and performance. Together, Scientific Games and Betfred can make a massive impact in the sports betting arena by driving player engagement and putting their digital and retail sportsbooks at the forefront of this expanding landscape. Betfred is synonymous with giving UK customers a great value proposition, and we are confident that they will get great traction in the U.S. with this customer-oriented approach."

Scientific Games has provided sports betting solutions since the late 1990s and currently serves a total of 35 sports betting customers in 16 countries. The Company is among the first to be certified by the World Lottery Association as a responsible gaming supplier and is the first sports betting supplier to join the Global Lottery Monitoring System, which ensures the integrity of sports betting worldwide.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred have already launched with Elite Casino Resorts to bring a Las Vegas quality sportsbook to Grand Falls Casino and sports bettors in Sioux Falls, Northwest Iowa and SW Minnesota. Subject to regulatory approval, Betfred and Saratoga Casino will be opening a full sports book at the casino's Black Hawk, Colorado property, as well as offering mobile and internet betting for customers within the state of Colorado.

