Beth Anne Whalen to Lead Exigent's U.S. Growth Strategy

Nicola Stott, Exigent CEO, stated, "We see significant opportunity for Exigent to grow US market share and Beth Anne has the experience to lead that charge. Between improving business conditions and the pressure on legal teams to pursue digital transformation and create business value, Exigent is well positioned to serve as a trusted advisor and partner to corporate legal departments."

Prior to joining Exigent, Beth Anne served as DISCO's Regional Sales Director for the Southeast region of the US. Her legal technology experience includes compliance and eDiscovery sales.

On why she joined Exigent, Beth Anne said, "A tremendous amount of whitespace is available for companies like Exigent to innovate and create solutions that change the industry. I am excited to work with corporate law departments and law firms on solutions that will increase their productivity and commercial outcomes."

About Exigent

Exigent is a legal technology provider and consulting organization that is breaking industry boundaries and raising the bar for data-driven decision-making. Through a powerful combination of technology, analytical thinking, and financial acumen, Exigent's multidisciplinary team develops solutions to drive change in business, in the legal department, and beyond. Whether it is AI for contract management or supplying expert witnesses and litigation support, Exigent provides businesses with the questions and answers they need to make the most of the digital disruption. For information about Exigent visit www.exigent-group.com.

