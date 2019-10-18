Beth Landry Named Caregiver, Inc.'s First Chief Operating Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lashley, President and CEO of Caregiver, Inc., a leading provider of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has named Beth Landry Caregiver's first Chief Operating Officer (COO). Landry will have operational oversight of each of Caregiver's four markets: Texas, Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana. All state leaders will report directly to her.

"A Caregiver COO is a strong value add to the company," said Lashley. "Beth Landry significantly strengthened Caregiver Central Region operations. I look forward to innovative growth across all markets under her leadership."

Landry has been with Caregiver since January 2019 when she joined the company as Central Region Group President for Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio. According to Lashley, Landry successfully led the integrations of multiple acquisitions in Ohio, supported the Tennessee team through double-digit 2019 growth, strengthened operations, and led the Ohio team through implementation of new practice management technology, promoting efficiency and improving quality.

"I am so proud of the work our field teams have done to deliver high-quality services to such a vulnerable population," said Landry. "It's gratifying to expand services to a growing number of individuals and families."

Her track record also includes success as Senior Vice President of Operations at Seniorlink, President of Harden Healthcare's MBS Rehab, Vice President of Aegis Therapies, and Vice President of Gentiva Specialties and Rehab Without Walls, among others. Landry holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver. She and her husband, Tom, have a daughter, Laura, who graduated this spring with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy and is now practicing in an outpatient orthopedic setting, and a son, Tanner, an analyst with ORIX in Dallas.

Landry works in Caregiver's Fort Worth corporate headquarters and lives in Fort Worth and Austin.

About Caregiver

Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states. They provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Formed in 2015, Caregiver headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; (800) 299-5161.

Visit cg-idd.com.

