Beth Newman Joins QooQoo as Account Director

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QooQoo, a leading boutique healthcare marketing company announces the addition of Beth Newman as the new Account Director. Beth's hiring follows a multi-month nationwide search by the agency for a new type of advertising professional that could help lead QooQoo as it fulfills its mission as more than an agency.

Beth Newman

"QooQoo was founded to create a unique combination of marketing services and proprietary product development," said Clayton Daniells, CEO and President. "We could see our clients needed more than just new messaging, they needed new platforms and unique solutions that engaged customers in new ways—we have that with Tied Technology and Dry Eye Access."

As such, Beth brings over 20 years of brand strategy, planning, experience design, and new business development across multiple agency landscapes, leading B2B and consumer brand campaign launches in the pharmaceutical, financial services, technology, retail/ eCommerce, CPG, health and beauty, and travel categories, including Pfizer's ZOLOFT® and Allergan's JUVÉDERM®, US Bank®, Jackson Hewitt®, Webster Bank®, Arm & HammerTM, ConAgraTM Foods, Revlon® and Beaches® Resorts.

Leading clients at Grey Group New York, Geary Interactive, Zimmerman Advertising, Kaplan Thaler Group, and Sesame Workshop, she most recently led the New York office of the Silicon Valley brand agency Liquid, leading brand strategy and design initiatives for B2B and retail clients Collibra®, Synchronoss Technologies and The Vitamin Shoppe®. Recognized for providing client leadership and team mentorship, Beth is known as a champion for strong creative with a passion toward building strong, long-standing client relationships. Beth will be directing QooQoo's KCI Advanced Wound Management account, among others.

When asked why she chose to move back to the West Coast rather than remain at an agency in New York, Beth was clear: "QooQoo is doing things that are not being done anywhere else. I want to be a part of that."

QooQoo is a different kind of healthcare marketing agency. Headquartered in Irvine, California, QooQoo is an enthusiastic team of healthcare specialists driven to uncover what makes people qooqoo for your product and use that passion to change minds and markets. To learn more, visit www.itsqooqoo.com.

