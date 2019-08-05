Bethany R. Nikitenko Joins Feldman Shepherd's Personal Injury Practice

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia personal injury law firm Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock & Dodig LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Bethany R. Nikitenko joined our practice.

Nikitenko represents individuals and families who have been catastrophically injured by medical malpractice, auto and motor vehicle accidents, unsafe buildings, defective products and sexual abuse. She has secured many significant verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that have provided her clients with financial security and the resources for future medical care.

Nikitenko has been named a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Star every year since 2013 and was honored as a Lawyer on the Fast Track by The Legal Intelligencer in 2017. She earned her J.D. cum laude from Temple University Beasley School of Law and her B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh.

Alan M. Feldman, co-managing shareholder, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bethany to our amazing team of trial lawyers. I know that her experience, skills and judgment will make a positive difference in the lives of our clients."

Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP has recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and several other states across the country. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury and complex civil litigation including medical malpractice, birth injury, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and crashworthiness claims.

Nikitenko said: "It is a true privilege to join such a high-caliber team of trial attorneys. I look forward to joining in the firm's efforts to improve the lives of those impacted by preventable tragedies. Feldman Shepherd is living proof that attorneys have the ability to improve the safety of our community."

