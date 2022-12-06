Bethenny Frankel Gets Photoshopped in New Video by Laura Geller Beauty

The brand partners with the entrepreneur and TV star for its latest campaign revolutionizing the narrative on aging

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the makeup brand for mature skin, is excited to unveil its "Reverse Photoshop" campaign that tackles society's fixation on aging with entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TV star, Bethenny Frankel.

Laura Geller Beauty Laura Geller Beauty

The campaign video showcases Bethenny, who has been vocal about cosmetic procedures, filtering and photoshop on social media, with a photoshopped face, but for the opposite reason you'd think. Bethenny speaks candidly about accepting the physical signs of aging while visual effects are used to add wrinkles and fine lines onto her face. In turn, Bethenny takes ownership of the way she looks and what the future holds, declaring she is proud to be herself.

"I'm excited to partner with Laura Geller Beauty, a brand that is actively trying to revamp this dated notion of aging and empower women to be proud of themselves the way they are," says Frankel. "A wrinkle here or there isn't the end of the world and it's about time we stop filtering, photoshopping, and portraying a false image of what we really look like."

With this campaign, Laura Geller Beauty continues to change the narrative on what is considered aspirational in beauty. "We want to create a new version of what's considered 'beautiful' in society for women in all stages of their lives, and we're very excited to have Bethenny join us on this mission," says veteran makeup artist and brand founder Laura Geller. "We have a shared goal of destigmatizing aging in beauty and with this campaign, we hope to set an example for women everywhere that they too can and should be proud of every wrinkle that makes them who they are. Let's celebrate the fact there is beauty in aging!"

Since its inception, Laura Geller Beauty has championed the value of mature beauty — born out of Laura's devotion to creating makeup for real women. Last spring, Laura Geller Beauty created a holiday, National Mature Women's Day, to celebrate older women, and previously partnered with Paulina Porizkova to create the 'Let's Get Old Together' campaign, challenging the notion that beauty is tied to youth. The brand also made the bold decision to exclusively feature women over 40 in all its marketing and social media messaging.

About Laura Geller: Veteran makeup artist Laura Geller founded her namesake beauty brand over 20 years ago with the mission of creating transformational products that put the joy in makeup. With her passion for beauty and natural teaching ability, the Broadway and TV makeup guru translates professional application into simple techniques for real women of all ages. Her easy-to-use artisanal formulas deliver exceptional coverage and color for every skin type and tone. Geller's best-selling Spackle® primer collection and other high-quality makeup products are available on QVC, LauraGeller.com, and select specialty beauty stores.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Laura Geller Beauty