BetIndiana To Launch Mobile Sportsbook

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pending IGC approval, USA Sports Gaming LLC will launch its BetIndiana mobile sportsbook in partnership with Indianapolis-based Spectacle Entertainment, which owns and operates Majestic Star Casino in Gary, Indiana.

The announcement follows the debut of mobile, online sports wagering in the state earlier this month.

"This is the perfect partnership for us," said Frank Ignatius, President & Founder of USA Sports Gaming. "Like BetIndiana, Spectacle Entertainment is an independent operator in the gaming industry, born in the Midwest and connected to our local markets. We see great synergy here and we're confident we will provide bettors in Indiana with a book unlike any other in the state."

Billed as "Your Hometown Sportsbook," BetIndiana will offer action on events from around the world with the convenience of wagering from anywhere in the state via a mobile device.

Majestic Star Casino will debut a BetIndiana sports lounge where fans can watch marquee games and wager from their personal mobile devices throughout the year. The partnership is a long-term deal and BetIndiana will continue to be a mobile sportsbook for Spectacle Entertainment's planned future land-based casino adjacent to the Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana.

Additionally, fans and bettors alike can get news and information on sports and sports wagering at BetIndianaNews.com, the companion content site of the mobile sportsbook.

"We are extremely pleased to sign this agreement with Majestic Star to launch our BetIndiana mobile product," Ignatius said. In addition to Indiana, we are making plans to operate in several other markets around the country, as more and more states legalize sports betting.

In May 2018, the Supreme Court repealed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA), paving the way for states outside of Nevada to offer legal sports wagering.

SOURCE USA Sports Gaming LLC