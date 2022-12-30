betJACK Announces $200 Deposit Match Bonus Offer As Ohio Sports Fans Prepare For Game Time

CLEVELAND, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's Gaming Company is offering sports fans bonus money when they sign up with the betJACK app and make an initial deposit. betJACK will match up to $200, which Ohioans can use to bet on every game in all sports.

"Passionate sports fans across Ohio now have 200 more great reasons to explore betJACK," said Adam Suliman, Senior Vice President of Sports & Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment. "As the start of legalized sports betting is only days away, we are excited to officially welcome Ohioans to betJACK with this introductory bonus offer."

The only app built in Ohio for Ohio, betJACK offers a variety of betting options from spreads, money lines, over/unders, parlays, and same-game parlays, plus in-game betting. betJACK users can access dozens of how-to guides that provide simple explanations of betting options for players who want to start betting quickly and experience exclusive features only offered by betJACK, including analytics and insights focused on users betting behavior, virtual trophies based on specific wagers, and custom challenges.

Even more important to Ohio bettors, betJACK leverages deep knowledge of the Buckeye State to customize a sportsbook for local sports fans. Players enjoy hometown news, game time information, and promotions crafted especially for Ohio.

Full promotional details can be accessed on the betJACK app or website, betJACK.com. The betJACK sports wagering platform is available for download on the Apple App Store by searching betJACK. To learn more about the betJACK brand, visit betjack.com.

