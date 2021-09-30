BetMGM Announces Content Partnership with Bill Burr and All Things Comedy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming company, announced today a content partnership with comedian Bill Burr and All Things Comedy, the leading comedy podcast network. BetMGM's sportsbook data and promotional offers will be integrated into the All Things Comedy-produced podcasts, "Anything Better" hosted by Bill Burr and Paul Virzi, as well as into episodes of Burr's "Monday Morning Podcast" and YouTube channel.

"You gotta have some juice on the game, otherwise what are we doing? Sitting outside eating hot dogs?" said Burr.

Burr is a top comedic voice, achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. The comedian's animated Netflix series F Is For Family joins Burr with actors Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell and is scheduled to premiere its fifth and final season in late 2021.

Burr starred opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. He also was just seen in a guest role on the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs. In September 2019, he released his sixth hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award, was recorded at London's Royal Albert Hall and streams on Netflix.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Bill Burr has one of the funniest, most distinctive and outspoken voices in comedy. We look forward to seeing BetMGM content incorporated into his Podcast and broader social channels."

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About All Things Comedy

Founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal, All Things Comedy (ATC) is owned and operated by comedians, giving each comedian not only the opportunity to create the content they think is funny but to take ownership in the company that distributes it. Today, ATC is the leading comedy podcast network featuring shows hosted by some of the best comedians in the business. After experiencing rapid audience growth over the past five years, ATC has had success in creating digital series, as well as a development slate for television, original podcasts and feature distribution.

ATC produced the documentary film, Patrice O'Neal: Killing Is Easy, on the legendary comedian, Patrice O'Neal, in collaboration with Comedy Central. Since 2020, ATC has premiered several podcasts including OMG Hi! With George Lopez, Welcome To Friday, Nate Bargatze's Nateland, Gettin Better with Ron Funches; Breaking Bread with Tom Papa; and Laughing with Myself with Melissa Villaseñor. Recent ATC-produced stand-up specials include the Netflix specials Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?, and Ronnie Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America. ATC produced the Comedy Central series, Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers, and three one-hour stand-up specials for the network. For more on ATC visit the website , subscribe to the ATC YouTube page and follow ATC on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

