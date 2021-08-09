BetMGM Expands into Arizona, Partnering with Gila River Hotels & Casinos, Arizona Cardinals

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting, establishing its first relationships in the state of Arizona. BetMGM plans to bring its industry leading platform online once legalized sports betting launches in Arizona. The company also plans to open retail sportsbooks at the three Arizona Gila River properties and at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.

"Arizona sports fans are extremely passionate and we're confident they'll enjoy the BetMGM experience," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals represent the state's premier casino destinations and sports franchise, making them the ideal partners for us."

Gila River Hotels & Casinos operates three Arizona locations, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva. All three will feature custom built BetMGM Sportsbooks, set to open near football season, reflective of its sports-centric brand.

Gila River Hotels & Casino CEO, Kenneth Manuel, said, "Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals have an everlasting partnership, offering guests exclusive experiences and remarkable rewards. As we explored our partner in sports betting, the unity with BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks, ensures we deliver beyond all expectations. There is no doubt in my mind these three industry leading brands unifying will deliver the ultimate experience in Arizona sports betting, solidifying Gila River Hotels & Casinos as Arizona's Sports HQ."

Stephen Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community, said, "This is an excellent development, and I want to thank Ken and his team for leading the way again for our Community on this innovative partnership with our great friends, the Cardinals, and our new partner BetMGM. Building on the successful launch of our new table games at Wild Horse Pass, this new sports betting operation will now continue our successful implementation of our historic new Compact arrangement."

BetMGM plans to open a BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, with a targeted opening in time for the 2022 NFL season.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said, "This is a tremendous opportunity to build upon our long-standing relationship with Gila River and launch a new one with BetMGM. They are best-in-class partners whose excellence and expertise in this emerging space will provide a new and innovative way to engage and interact with our fans."

