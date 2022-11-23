BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Maryland

Online Platform Complements MGM National Harbor's Retail Sportsbook

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, launched its mobile app in Maryland today giving customers access to a variety of online betting options and benefits tied to MGM Resorts' premier destinations nationwide, including MGM National Harbor.

"This is a significant milestone that elevates our vision to deliver world-class entertainment to sports fans in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The convenience of our best in-class mobile app connects directly to the engaging atmosphere we've created in our retail sportsbooks at MGM National Harbor and Nationals Park."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting platform experience, giving Maryland sports fans the ability to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. Additionally, integration with MGM Rewards allows Maryland's BetMGM users to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide including MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

The mobile app complements the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM National Harbor that opened in December 2021. The BetMGM Sportsbook features a 360-degree jumbotron and 110-foot state-of-the-art wrap-around screen. MGM National Harbor has more than 40 sports betting kiosks located throughout the casino, a second BetMGM Sportsbook on the casino's second level and a BetMGM betting counter and four kiosks at TAP Sports Bar.

Melonie Johnson, MGM National Harbor's President & COO, said, "Today's announcement is monumental as it allows us to expand our sports betting offerings and connect with guests beyond our resort's walls. The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge is an incredible amenity, and the addition of the mobile app further enhances our customer experience."

BetMGM strengthened its commitment to the DMV in January 2022 when it opened the first retail sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. That followed the launch of the BetMGM mobile app in Virginia in January 2021.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Maryland on iOS, with Android soon to follow, as well as on desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM National Harbor

Located in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington's Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high- end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national, and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the partnership. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM