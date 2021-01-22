BetMGM Launches Sports Betting and iGaming Mobile App in Michigan

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM launched its market leading sports betting and iGaming app in Michigan today, giving customers access to a wide variety of betting options, as well as access to benefits tied to MGM Grand Detroit and MGM Resorts' iconic casino-resorts nationwide.

"Reaction to the opening of MGM Grand Detroit's BetMGM Sportsbook and Lounge has been incredible. We're thrilled to complement our retail offering with the launch of the BetMGM mobile app in Michigan," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Michigan sports fans can access our interactive sports betting platform and exclusive line of casino games directly from their phone. The Wolverine State now has new ways to engage with the teams they love, while earning rewards from their gameplay."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly mobile gaming experience, giving sports fans in Michigan the opportunity to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. App users can access an expansive array of casino games including slot tournaments, progressive jackpots exclusive to Michigan, Blackjack, roulette and video poker.

David Tsai, President of the Midwest Group, MGM Resorts, said, "Working with BetMGM to offer our customers a new, innovative way to engage with our brands is very exciting for us. This is yet another example of our continued commitment and investment in Detroit and Michigan and we are proud to be part of this historic launch."

Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users in Michigan the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including MGM Grand Detroit, as well as MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, and Beau Rivage in Mississippi.

Today's news follows recent announcements of BetMGM partnerships with the Detroit Lions and Detroit Red Wings, both of whom have named BetMGM as an Official Sports Betting Partner. Michigan marks the ninth state in which BetMGM's mobile sports betting is available statewide, and the fourth state for its online casino. As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Michigan on both iOS and Android, and accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Grand Detroit

The only Forbes Four-Star hotel in Detroit, the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning MGM Grand Detroit is the city's first and only downtown hotel, gaming and entertainment destination built from the ground up. The hotel features 400 chic and stylish guest rooms, including nine rooftop VIP suites and 56 opulent corner suites. Guests enjoy signature restaurants including Detroit's new modern steakhouse & lounge, D.PRIME; the hotel's own sports pub, TAP at MGM Grand Detroit; casual dining options; several bars and lounges; Detroit's premier sports betting destination, BetMGM Sports Lounge; and the only Topgolf Swing Suite and only resort-style spa in Southeast Michigan. More than 30,000 square feet of meeting space hosts everything from large corporate events to intimate black-tie affairs. MGM Grand Detroit is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmgranddetroit.com or call toll free at (877) 888-2121.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

