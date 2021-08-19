BetMGM Partners with Liv Hospitality to Bring Sports Betting to South Dakota

DEADWOOD, S.D., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced an exclusive partnership with Liv Hospitality's Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort, offering future retail and mobile sports betting in Deadwood.

The Deadwood Sports Betting Legalization Amendment was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020, authorizing the South Dakota State Legislature to legalize sports betting within the city.

"Liv Hospitality's prime resort locations in Deadwood make it an ideal partner for us. Together, we look forward to bringing the BetMGM sports betting experience to South Dakota sports fans," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM Chief Executive Officer.

Pending regulatory approval, the BetMGM mobile app will be accessible within both Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort beginning next month. The mobile app will complement a retail BetMGM Sportsbook that will include kiosks and counter wagering.

Caleb Arceneaux, Chief Executive Officer of Liv Hospitality, said, "BetMGM is an outstanding organization that brings credibility to our new sports betting offerings. Visitors now have another reason to come to Deadwood, while enjoying the many other entertainment opportunities at our resorts."

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About Liv Hospitality, LLC

A long standing Black Hills South Dakota company, Liv Hospitality operates the WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort, including La Quinta by Wyndham, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott and Sliders Bar & Grill. Liv manages other properties in the area; AmericInn by Wyndham, Country Inn & Suites, and Hotel Alex Johnson a Curio Collection by Hilton. Deadwood properties include Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort featuring Hampton by Hilton, Four Points by Sheraton and Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort featuring DoubleTree by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Connect with Liv Hospitality on Facebook and Twitter. Learn more about the company at livhotelgroup.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

