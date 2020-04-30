BetRivers.com To Debut Online Sportsbook In Colorado Tomorrow

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) will make history in Colorado tomorrow morning at 10 A.M MT when it launches its award-winning online sportsbook at BetRivers.com. Through its partnership with JP McGill's Hotel & Casino, located in Cripple Creek, Colorado, BetRivers.com will offer its players the chance to be among the first sports fans to ever place a legal bet in the state of Colorado.

Rush Street Interactive, led by its BetRivers brand, is the sports betting market leader in the states of New York and Illinois and is the top online gaming operator in the state of Pennsylvania. RSI was recently named among the top 3 most powerful online gaming companies in the United States by the respected gaming trade publication, eGaming Review (EGR).

"RSI has achieved these strong results in other markets because the family owned US company focuses precisely on what its BetRivers sportsbook players want – a high quality product with exciting sports betting options, knowledgeable customer service, and an overall friendly approach that treats every player with honesty and care," says Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive.

BetRivers.com will offer bets on a variety of U.S. and worldwide sports that are currently playing, as well as future bets on all major U.S. sports, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. For launch this Friday, our sportsbook event catalog will include Tennis, Soccer, Golf, plus country-specific specialties from around the globe such as Korean baseball, Taiwanese basketball, Russian Ice Hockey, English Darts, and the fan favorite, Ukrainian and Russian table tennis / ping pong (ping pong has been the most popular sport to bet over the past month in other BetRivers.com sportsbook markets). As soon as any other sports leagues resume, placing bets on those games and events will be available to BetRivers.com players in Colorado.

The BetRivers.com sportsbook Colorado will also offer its players bets on exciting E-Sport events such as eNascar, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike. This is consistent with the BetRivers Sportsbook's goal to offer the greatest variety of betting content available in the state. In addition, BetRivers will be live streaming events daily to give our players the chance to watch events while they bet.

"We are thrilled to debut our BetRivers.com brand in Colorado and offer sports bettors our unique and compelling player experience that our customers in other states already enjoy," said Schwartz. "We know sports bettors throughout the state of Colorado are really going to appreciate the ease and convenience of being able to place wagers online from the comfort of their homes. We are eager for Colorado players to give our BetRivers.com web/mobile site a try to see why so many players in other states have chosen to bet with our sportsbook."

Players can register online and instantly play from anywhere in the state via desktop, on Android, or Apple mobile devices by simply visiting BetRivers.com. Based on the type of device they are using, players will be guided by prompts through the quickest and simplest way to get in on the action. Players will receive a match bonus up to $250 on their first deposit. Participants must be physically located within the state borders of Colorado and at least 21 years old to wager.

"Rush Street Interactive has built an outstanding reputation with its top rated online and retail sportsbooks in other states, which was very important to us when choosing them as our partner," said Larry Hill, C.E.O of JP McGill's Hotel and Casino, Cripple Creek, Colorado. "That success and expertise is critical and when you combine that with their exceptional customer service and commitment to player integrity and transparency, it was the smart decision to partner with them in launching BetRivers.com in Colorado."

"We are excited to be a part of history in the state of Colorado with our partner JP McGill's Hotel & Casino, Cripple Creek, Colorado and wish to thank the Colorado Division of Gaming for granting Rush Street Interactive its regulatory approvals to launch sports betting in the state on the first day when it is legally permitted," said Schwartz. "As one of the leading sportsbook operators in other US states, we are proud to expand our award winning BetRivers.com brand into Colorado."

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

ABOUT JP MCGILL'S HOTEL & CASINO

Located in the heart of historic Cripple Creek, JP McGill's Hotel and Casino. Locally owned and operated, along with the Midnight Rose Hotel and Casino and Brass Ass Casino, since opening in 1992, with its classic Victorian charm and unmatched guest service. The enterprise features a wide range of choices, from 900 of the newest and state-of-the-art slot and video games to the city's only live poker room as well as blackjack, roulette and craps. Additionally, the properties provide four highly-rated dining outlets, offering casual to high-end dining experiences. Accommodations include 60 well-appointed hotel rooms including several spacious and luxurious suites.

