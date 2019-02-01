Betson and Cafection Announce Extended Distribution Agreement

CARLSTADT, N.J., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Betson Enterprises and Cafection Ventures are pleased to announce the extension and enhancement of their distribution agreement. Betson has been distributing Cafection office coffee service, parts and accessories nationally since 2011.

Cafection Ventures. The Evoca Group.

The extended partnership includes an expansion of fresh and innovative marketing activities including digital marketing, social media, and various other marketing strategies. The two companies will also join forces by participating in key industry trade shows all over the US, showcasing the latest and greatest in office coffee supplies. Betson has also increased the number of locations where Cafection parts and accessories will be available and will be expanding the assortment on www.betsonparts.com.

"The Betson team is excited to continue to support the Cafection business in the U.S.," said Richard Zayas-Bazan, Vice President, Betson Imperial Parts & Service. "Through this new agreement we can better satisfy customer needs for office coffee service parts and accessories."

"Betson Enterprises has always delivered high-quality services meeting our requirements," said François Baron, CEO, Cafection Ventures. "On the one hand, by renewing this partnership, Cafection ensures the stability and continuity of the service for our clients. On the other, Cafection also benefits from a growing presence with a trusted and well-established company."

Betson Imperial Parts & Service offers a full line of parts and service to the coin-operated amusement, vending, office coffee service, gaming and billiard industries. With over 80 years of experience and leadership in the amusement industry, Betson helps customers find the parts they need to run their business efficiently.

About Cafection Ventures

Cafection was founded in 1996 and has been manufacturing coffee machines for more than 20 years. It is the leading manufacturer of bean-to-cup machines for the OCS market in North America. The company has approximately 100 employees and distributes its lines of premium OCS coffee machines to more than 80% of the Fortune 500 companies. Since 2017, Cafection is a proud member of Evoca Group, a world-leading manufacturer of professional coffee machines and a major international player in the Foodservice, OCS and Vending sectors.

About the Evoca Group

The Evoca Group counts 2 000 employees and 10 000 clients in over 140 countries. With its head office located in Valbrembo, Italy, the group is present internationally with 8 production sites, 6 R&D centers, more than 600 patents and gross sales exceeding 500 million USD. For more information, please visit: www.evocagroup.com

About Betson Enterprises

Founded in 1934, Betson is today's leader in providing profitable solutions to the location-based entertainment industry. Our comprehensive product line includes amusement games, vending equipment, parts, and billiards. Through our nationwide network of sales & distribution offices, Betson offers client specific consultative solutions for the design, installation, service, and exporting of equipment. We offer competitive interest rates for leasing and financing, as well as deferred payments through our private in-house lending company. Betson Enterprises is a division of H. Betti Industries, Inc. and is headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey.

For more information, please visit www.betson.com or www.cafection.com or www.evocagroup.com.

