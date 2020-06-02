BETSPERTS Completes Seed Round and Names David VanEgmond to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BETSPERTS, the largest crowd-sourced social platform for the sports betting community, announced the completion of its Q1 seed round of funding led by Parlay Capital Holdings.

Since the Supreme Court removed the ban on sports betting two years ago, the BETSPERTS team saw a need in the market for a platform that connected and delivered a powerful suite of tools to support sports bettors ranging from novice to experts in a rapidly growing industry.

Betsperts, built for sports bettors... Download the app today!

"What started as an idea to connect the casual fan with the credible expert bettor, has developed into the largest crowdsourced social platform for the massively growing sports betting community," said CEO Reid Rooney. "Our team is grateful for the opportunity, and we intend to use funds to expand our technology platform, accelerate business development while fueling media influencer relationships."

In addition to completing its first financing, BETSPERTS added David VanEgmond, the current Head of Strategy & Corporate Development at Barstool Sports and former Head of Strategy at the FanDuel Group, to its Board of Directors. "I am thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors for BETSPERTS to help support the next wave of innovation and growth for the company," said VanEgmond. "BETSPERTS is extremely well positioned to be the digital community for sports bettors. Their engaging and transparent platform is unique in the sports betting market which is continuing its significant expansion in the US."

About BETSPERTS:

Founded in 2018, BETSPERTS is the largest crowd-sourced social platform for the sports betting community. Offering transparency of records and accountability for every pick, BETSPERTS engages their audience at a granular level and serves up crowd sourced expertise at the team level. Track your bets and follow your favorite BETSPERTS

Media Contact:

Austin Harper

678-637-6395

[email protected]

SOURCE Betsperts, Inc.