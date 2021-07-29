Betsy Hanson Joins Markt

TEMPE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsy Hanson has joined Markt® as general counsel. Hanson comes to Markt with a strong MLS background, having highly successful stints at the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) and Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors (CCIAOR). She brings a critical eye to the legal challenges MLSs are facing.

"It was an easy decision when you look at the future of the MLS industry," stated Betsy Hanson. "Those that can find ways to work together will build the future, and I am excited to be a part of Markt."

Markt started in 2017 when Chris Carrillo (CEO, Metro MLS®) and Matt Consalvo (CEO, ARMLS®) noticed their respective MLSs shared the same MLS DNA (https://ourmlsdna.com). Markt has since welcomed a new client, realMLS, offering support services in the Jacksonville area. Adding legal talent to the team was a natural extension of that growth.

"We are beyond excited for Betsy to join our team. We will lean on her experience and insight as we continue to grow Markt to fit the industry's needs. With the number of legal-shifting sands and conversations currently, the timing is perfect for her to engage the industry on our behalf to lend her vision to the national conversation as she represents the different MLS needs under Markt," Chris Carrillo said.

About Markt

Markt is a multi-MLS service organization focused on pooling resources and expertise to serve agents/brokers better wherever they may be. In 2017, Chris Carrillo (CEO, Metro MLS) and Matt Consalvo (CEO, ARMLS) started Markt due to the many similarities between Metro MLS and ARMLS. Markt supports MLSs noncontiguous markets with customer support, marketing and technical resources. Markt is the Dutch word for market. Since a market is any place where two or more parties meet to share goods, services or information, the name fits with our MLS vision of making the market work.

