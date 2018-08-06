Better Breakfast Inspiration With Registered Dietitian Robyn Flipse

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people have heard about studies showing that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Still, with busy morning routines it is hard to find time to fit in a good meal. One of the top Registered Dietitians and Nutritionists in the country discusses the many health implications of eating a good breakfast. Robyn Flipse, RD, is the founder of Nutrition Communication Services, and she regularly appears on network television analyzing the latest nutrition data. She has provided some compelling reasons to eat a better breakfast.

TIPS FOR BABY BOOMERS ON MAINTAINING AN ACTIVE AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE AS THEY GET OLDER

It is important to choose foods that will supply a steady source of energy throughout the day and keep appetites satisfied longer. It is recommended to eat foods that are high in fiber, like whole grains, and protein as the perfect combination to keep going longer and feeling fuller longer. That is why Robyn recommends, Cheerios Oat Crunch. It is a delicious, new breakfast cereal option. It is ideal for people who want to explore new passions; whether travel, hobbies, or a new job and power their adventures with a hearty, filling breakfast. Of course, staying physically active is also crucial, and there is no reason to not be able to maintain a very active lifestyle if by making wise choices.

SOME WAYS TO GET ADDED PROTEIN INTO OUR DIETS AT BREAKFAST

Combining a whole grain cereal, like Cheerios Oat Crunch, with milk is a great way to boost the protein content of morning meals. Another great idea is to make a parfait with cereal, fruit, chopped nuts, and either Greek yogurt or cottage cheese for high protein breakfast. Eggs any style, peanut butter or other nut butters on whole grain toast, and cheese and beans folded into a tortilla are other protein-rich options as well.

