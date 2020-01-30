Better Buys Recognizes Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III Series as a 2020 Innovative Product of the Year Recipient in the Black-and-White MFP Category

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Further demonstrating its dedication to innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that Better Buys has recognized the imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series as a recipient of the 2020 Innovative Product of the Year award in the black-and-white MFP category. According to Better Buys, each product awarded with this accolade has received an Editor's Choice award in 2019, and has been individually evaluated and compared against the competition on a range of criteria including unique features, value to the customer and price by Better Buys. After careful analysis, Better Buys' team of researchers found that Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series is able to stand out amongst other black-and-white MFPs due, in large part, to its strong security feature enhancements.

"Canon has consistently improved upon its MFPs with great upgrades over the years, and the imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series is no exception," said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, editor, Better Buys. "This series is equipped with advanced security features and scalable options to support offices that expect to have demanding printing needs."

Built upon the latest edition of Canon's award-winning third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE platform, this series provides users with upgraded security enhancements such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) integration capability1, enabling companies to include printers in their existing security systems monitoring, and McAfee Embedded Control technology as a standard security feature, that, once enabled, can help protect against cyber threats.2

Targeted to benefit all organizations from small businesses to enterprise-level operations, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series also offers standard printing, copying, and scanning with optional faxing in order to help streamline workflow and efficiency for customers.

"In a time when information security is a top priority for organizations, we are offering our customers solutions that are built with security features to help them protect their critical business information," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is proud that Better Buys has recognized the imageRUNNER ADVANCE 4500 III series with an Innovative Product of the Year award as it aligns with our dedication to innovation, and our focus on helping to prepare our customers for the office of the future."

About Better Buys

Better Buys gives organizations access to their reviews and buying guides, offering valuable information before investing in a solution. Its team collects information on features and developments, then connects buyers to that valuable information. In addition to office equipment, Better Buys currently provides reviews and information on resources pertaining to business intelligence, CMMS, applicant tracking systems, HRMS, talent management solutions, document management solutions and more.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Separate purchase of Security Information Event Management (SIEM) required. Canon cannot ensure computability with all SIEM systems. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.

2This feature is off by default and must be turned on by the user. Warm up times are affected once turned on.

Many variables can impact the security of a customer's device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.