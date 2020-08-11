Better Family's Beebo receives first order from Burlington for their Baby Depot Outlets

DUNNELLON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Family Inc. announced today that they received an initial order for 600 of the teal Beebos from Burlington stores, Inc. for their Baby Depot Departments. NYSE symbol "BURL" Carman Cook-Campbell said, "we are excited about our first order with Burlington for their Baby Depot's. The Baby Depot is a department within the respected Burlington retailer of popular quality baby products at reasonable prices. We have just received our first PO and the Beebo should be available in select Burlington locations within the next month." Investor information https://www.startengine.com/better-family

MORE ABOUT BETTER FAMILY

Better Family sells two patented products that make the lives of parents and babies better, by enhancing feeding and changing time. With Swabbies, a no mess, organic diaper cream, and Beebo, the free-handed baby feeder, on the go parents can use these products to improve their time spent with their kids.

MORE ABOUT THE BEEBO

Created by inventor and farther Martin Hill, The Beebo is a free hand bottle holder designed to enhance feeding time with your baby The Beebo can be placed over either shoulder, insert your baby's bottle and rotate to find the perfect feeding angle. The Beebo fits just about any bottle on the market due to its soft flexible durable design.

MORE ABOUT SWABBIES

Swabbies is the maker of the unique, patented diaper cream delivery system created by mom and entrepreneur Carman Cook-Campbell. Swabbies offers its organic Supreme Diaper Cream in traditional 6-oz. jars, and its recyclable or disposable applicator makes applying diaper cream mess-free.

More about Burlington

Burlington is headquartered in New Jersey, a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 revenues of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 727 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. That number has grown from 567 in 2016. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices every day, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys and coats. Baby depot specializes in fairly priced popular baby merchandise as an in-store department of Burlington stores Inc.

