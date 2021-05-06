Better-For-You Energy Drink, Rowdy Energy Raises $13 Million in Fundraising Round

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowdy Energy, the better-for-you energy drink brand created by 2x NASCAR Cup Champion, Kyle Busch and beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church, announced today that they completed a $13 million fundraising round. The proceeds will be used to invest heavily into Rowdy's marketing initiatives aimed to further build and grow the brand as well as on unique programs in partnership with their valued retailers to drive overall consumption.

"The growth of Rowdy Energy in the past year has been beyond exciting and shows a true testimony as to how much I believe in this product," said Kyle Busch. "I'm thrilled to see a variety of investors and retailers showing their support for Rowdy – within just one year, Rowdy Energy has earned shelf space in over 25,000 retail stores, something that could not be accomplished without the unwavering support of investors as well as our retailers and consumers. I'm looking forward to the continued growth of Rowdy Energy and being able to provide consumers with the clean ingredients and bold flavors that aren't found in other products currently in the market."

Rowdy Energy gained support from 40 investors including the private equity fund, CircleUp, Marcus Lemonis, The Kraft Group, Scott Borchetta and Fanatics Executive Chairman, Michael Rubin amongst other notable entrepreneurs and financiers.

"I invested in Rowdy because I know what a great competitor and person Kyle is as I've gotten to know him well over the past ten years," said investor Marcus Lemonis. "That, combined with teaming up with successful entrepreneur, Jeff Church, creates a dynamic team with the possibility of great success."

The rapid growth of the new and better-for-you energy drink follows Church's success with Suja Juice and Busch's success and recognition on the racetrack.

"We are humbled and excited with not only the vote of confidence that our investors have placed in us but also the quality of investors who have participated in the round," said Jeff Church. "Having smart people around the table will certainly enhance our future success."

Together, Church and Busch created Rowdy Energy with their proprietary enhanced energy formula unlike any other energy beverage currently on the market. Founded only one year ago, Rowdy can be found in over 25,000 retail stores across the country including Publix, Albertsons, H-E-B. Food Lion, Circle-K, CVS, Casey's General Store, Murphy USA, WaWa and more.

"Rowdy is unique in its ability to deliver on the top three things energy drink consumers are looking for - flavor, value, and functional benefits - without the use of sugar or artificial ingredients. For too long, energy drink consumers have been forced to choose between unhealthy options that were chock full of these ingredients," said Ben Lee, managing director of CircleUp. "Rowdy is one of the only brands using clean ingredients that is well positioned for the mainstream distribution channels, and Jeff and Kyle bring the experience and relationships to fully execute on the opportunity. We are thrilled to partner with them in building the next iconic energy brand."

For more information on Rowdy Energy please visit www.rowdyenergy.com .

About Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Energy was founded in 2020 by accomplished NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch and notable entrepreneur, Jeff Church with a focus on wellness. The beverage is formulated with sequenced energy release of caffeine, sugar reduction ingredients, amazing taste, and higher levels of electrolytes than sports drinks. A can of Rowdy Energy has 160mg of naturally occurring caffeine. Derived from caffeine from green tea, Rowdy Energy pairs their caffeine with the nootropic L-Theanine giving you a powerful lift without the unwanted and irritable crash. The beverage is currently available in seven flavors – Cherry Limeade, Peach Mango, Sour Green Apple, Orange Citrus, Cotton Candy, Chiseled Ice, and Strawberry Lemonade – (five of which are sugar-free and KETO certified). Rowdy Energy is available for purchase online at https://rowdyenergy.com/ and in select grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

Contact Information

Berk Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rowdy Energy

Related Links

https://rowdyenergy.com

