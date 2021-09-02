Better-for-you Snack Brand RW Garcia Relaunches Amazon Page

Organic Corn Chips (Blue): Sold in 8.25-ounce bags, RW Garcia's Organic Corn Chips are a healthier alternative to traditional corn chips and taste great with dips or can stand alone.

Sold in 8.25-ounce bags, RW Garcia's Organic Corn Chips are a healthier alternative to traditional corn chips and taste great with dips or can stand alone. Organic Corn Chips (BBQ and Chili Cheese): Available in 7.5-ounce bags, RW Garcia's Organic Corn Chips offer favorite tastes with natural flavors for supremely satisfying organic snacking.

Organic Corn Chips are sold on Amazon in packs of four for $29.99. The brand will also launch its Yellow Corn Chips and popular cracker varieties in the near future.

"Though we have wide national distribution for many of our chip and cracker varieties, we know that consumer purchasing behavior has increasingly shifted to online, and we want to meet our consumers where they are," said RW Garcia Chief Operating Officer Genelle Chetcuti. "RW Garcia is a natural fit with Amazon, which is a top destination for those looking for the convenience of having delicious snacks with clean ingredients delivered straight to their door."

The first snack company ever to become Non-GMO Project Verified, RW Garcia uses the highest-quality premium ingredients. All its chips and crackers are verified non-GMO, gluten-free certified and kosher; are produced in peanut- and tree nut-free facilities; and contain no additives or preservatives.

About RW Garcia

Founded in 1982 and based in Scotts Valley, California, RW Garcia is a family-owned and -operated artisan maker of high-quality, organic corn chips, tortilla chips and artisan crackers. RW Garcia is committed to sourcing the finest ingredients available and produces all products in its wholly owned tree nut- and peanut-free facilities in Las Vegas and Lincolnton, North Carolina. All RW Garcia products are non-GMO verified, certified gluten-free, low sodium, kosher and free of artificial additives or preservatives. The company is dedicated to making the world a better place through its sustainable manufacturing practices. RW Garcia founders Robert and Margaret Garcia are Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame inductees for their outstanding contributions to the industry. Their distinctive products can be found throughout North America as well as in Europe and Australia. For more information, visit RWGarcia.com or visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Media Contact:

Ali Macfadden

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE RW Garcia