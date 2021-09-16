Better-for-You Snacks Market Rises to $39 Billion

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. food and beverage industry has been impacted heavily by COVID-19. In 2020 especially, more people looked to improve their health to prevent or lessen the severity of illness. Consumers are buying more better-for-you snacks that have health claims or label claims perceived to be healthier to improve health and hopefully ward off illness. Snacks with claims that are better-for-you feature good taste, indulgence, and convenience while being healthier than standard snacks by virtue of nutrition or portion sizes.

In 2020, sales reached $39 billion on the strength of pandemic trends as reported by Packaged Facts' new report Better-for-You Snacks: Market Trends and Opportunities. Snack products in the scope of this report include those with low carb, high protein, low/no sugar, lower fat, plant-based, clean label, whole grain, natural, and heart healthy claims that are perceived to be better for health.

Packaged Facts projects that sales in this market will decelerate over the next five years, although the pandemic boom in 2020 will affect the market for years to come.

In Packaged Facts' June 2021 National Online Consumer Survey, 31% of consumers report that because of the coronavirus, they are increasing snacking activity, and these consumers are also somewhat more likely than average to express greater concerns about the pandemic and to have experienced more negative personal effects.

For more information see the Better-for-You Snacks: Market Trends and Opportunities report page. This report analyzes current retail sales, projects future sales, and examines trends across the U.S. market for snack foods with better-for-you claims, considering the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Particular attention is dedicated to the market impact of e-commerce and the coronavirus pandemic.

