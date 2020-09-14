Better Homes & Gardens Reveals Life in Color Beauty Awards 2020 Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) Better Homes & Gardens today announced the 50 winners of the Life in Color Beauty Awards 2020. Better Homes & Gardens editors and beauty experts tested hundreds of products to find this year's best in beauty in four categories: makeup, face skincare, body skincare and hair.

"Now more than ever, American women are leaning into self-care and DIY beauty rituals," said Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes & Gardens. "Our goal for this year's awards was to narrow down the top beauty brands that elevate the everyday at-home routine and curate a shortlist of standout products to empower our diverse audience with inclusive and accessible options that help them feel good, highlight their best features, and keep their budgets in check."

Better Homes & Gardens Life in Color Beauty Awards 2020 Winners are as follows:

MAKEUP

BareMinerals Strength & Length Mascara ( $22 ; bareminerals.com)

( ; bareminerals.com) ChapStick Complete Care Total Hydration Moisture & Tint SPF ( $7 ; ulta.com)

( ; ulta.com) Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation ( $20 ; clinique.com)

( ; clinique.com) CoverGirl TruBlend So Flushed Blush ( $8 ; walmart.com)

( ; walmart.com) e.l.f. Bite-Size Eyeshadow ( $3 ; elfcosmetics.com)

( ; elfcosmetics.com) Essie Expressie Nail Polish ( $9 ; essie.com)

( ; essie.com) Flower Beauty Blendable Liquid Kajal ( $10 ; flowerbeauty.com)

( ; flowerbeauty.com) It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray , ( $28 ; itcosmetics.com)

, ( ; itcosmetics.com) Jenny Patinkin Lazy Perfection Lash Curler ( $24 ; jennypatinkin.com)

( ; jennypatinkin.com) Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss ( $27 ; kosas.com)

( ; kosas.com) L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Foundation ( $16 ; walmart.com)

( ; walmart.com) Laura Geller Anti-Aging Skin Perfecting Primer ( $34 ; laurageller.com)

( ; laurageller.com) Mary Kay Unlimited Lip Gloss ( $16 ; marykay.com)

( ; marykay.com) Maybelline New York Brow Extensions Crayon ( $10 ; ulta.com)

( ; ulta.com) Olive & June Dry Drops ( $10 ; oliveandjune.com)

( ; oliveandjune.com) Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Concealer ( $32 ; patmcgrath.com)

( ; patmcgrath.com) Sally Hansen Good Kind ( $9 ; target.com)

FACIAL SKINCARE

Aveeno Oat Face Masks ( $13 ; cvs.com)

( ; cvs.com) Alba Botanica Acnedote Anti-Pimple Pads ( $7 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner & Serum ( $18 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) CeraVe Cream-to-Foam Cleanser ( $15 ; walgreens.com)

( ; walgreens.com) Clarins Comfort Scrub ( $26 ; clarinsusa.com)

( ; clarinsusa.com) First Aid Beauty Niacinamide Brightening Cream ( $36 ; sephora.com)

( ; sephora.com) InstaNatural 30% Glycolic AHA Chemical Peel ( $28 ; instanatural.com)

( ; instanatural.com) L'Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert 55+ Lotion SPF 30 ( $10 ; lorealparisusa.com)

( ; lorealparisusa.com) Neutrogena Bright Boost Gel Cream ( $20 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) No7 Retinol Night Concentrate ( $35 ; walgreens.com)

( ; walgreens.com) Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller ( $13 ; revlon.com)

( ; revlon.com) St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Serum ( $30 ; ulta.com)

( ; ulta.com) Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoule Serum ( $30 ; vichyusa.com)

BODY SKINCARE

Burt's Bees Hemp Hand Cream ( $9 ; burtsbees.com )

( ; burtsbees.com Colgate Optic White Renewal ( $10 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) Dove Glowing Body Wash ( $6 ; target.com )

( ; target.com Jergens Rose Body Butter ( $6 ; walmart.com)

( ; walmart.com) MyKirei by Kao Hand Wash ( $18 ; mykirei.com)

( ; mykirei.com) Olay Rinse-Off Body Conditioner ( $6 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant ( $6 ; secret.com)

( ; secret.com) Strivectin Crepe Control Exfoliating Body Scrub ( $35 ; strivectin.com)

HAIR

Billie Floof Dry Shampoo ( $14 ; mybillie.com)

( ; mybillie.com) Boat Hair & Scalp Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 ( $12 ; walgreens.com)

( ; walgreens.com) Briogeo Strengthening Treatment Oil ( $30 ; sephora.com)

( ; sephora.com) Dove Amplified Textures Detangling Conditioner ( $7 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub ( $36 ; sephora.com)

( ; sephora.com) Essences Bio:Renew Potent Aloe & Hemp ( $6 ; walgreens.com)

( ; walgreens.com) Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Leave-In Conditioner ( $5 ; garnierusa.com)

( ; garnierusa.com) Hot Tools Signature Series One Step Blowout Detachable Volumizer and Hair Dryer ( $70 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) John Frieda Detox & Repair Care & Protect Spray ( $10 ; cvs.com)

( ; cvs.com) Pantene Pro-V Mist Behaving Dry Conditioner Mist ( $7 ; target.com)

( ; target.com) Pulleez Plus ( $13 ; amazon.com)

( ; amazon.com) Tresemmé Dry Texture Finishing Spray ( $5 ; target.com)

Better Homes & Gardens Life in Color Beauty Awards 2020 Winners are featured in the October issue available September 11 and online here.

ABOUT BETTER HOMES & GARDENS

Better Homes & Gardens serves, connects and inspires readers who infuse color and creativity into each aspect of their lives. Reaching a cross channel audience of 40 million a month through the print and digital editions of the magazine, as well as its website, the brand also has an engaged audience across its multiple social platforms, mobile apps, broadcast programs and licensed products. Better Homes & Gardens fuels our readers' passions to live a more colorful life through stunning visuals, a balance of substance and surface and a blend of expert and reader ideas. Better Homes & Gardens magazine is published 12 times a year with a rate base of 7.6 million.

