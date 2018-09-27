Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Completes Strategic Merger to Bolster Services in Key North Carolina Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle announced recently the acquisition of another member of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise network – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Go Realty in Raleigh, North Carolina. This strategic expansion comes as part of the brokerage's goal to enter the Raleigh market, one of the strongest in the United States due to its rising property values, affordability, and job opportunities. Dubbed "Silicon Valley of the East," the region has become extremely attractive to major corporations such as Apple and Amazon.

With this acquisition, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle strengthens its customer-centric services and ability to offer improved value for both agents and clients in two of the most dynamic growth markets in the country. They also acquired three Raleigh offices to the two already in Charlotte and bring more than 150 affiliated independent agents. Although operating as a combined business, the brokerage names will remain the same in their respective markets.



The opportunity came to fruition after Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle Realty Co-Owners and Brokers Chris Cramer, Lucas Mudrey and Tony Hanson met with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Go Realty Owner and Broker Jim Garman. The group immediately saw parallels and were completely aligned on, and excited about, the potential achievements a combined effort could bring.



Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle is laser focused on relationship-based selling – a concept they stress heavily throughout their training programs. They are continually looking to improve these learning opportunities. Combined with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle's "CATAPULT®" training program, which teaches core principles and disciplines for becoming a successful broker and entrepreneur, the group will now have the assets necessary to help jumpstart agents in their real estate careers, drive sales, and better meet customer needs in both markets.



"We feel strongly that real estate is more than a simple transaction, and the fact that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Go Realty mirrored our relationship-focused values and cultural commitment to concierge-level service made the decision to align with them an easy one," said Tony Hanson, co-owner and broker, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle. "We are truly excited to leverage increased resources and the benefits of partnering with the only true lifestyle brand in real estate to expand our impact and capitalize on the tremendous growth prospects of both the Charlotte and Raleigh real estate markets."



For more information about Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Go Realty, please visit paraclerealty.com and thisisgo.biz.

