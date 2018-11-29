Better Mortgage Expands Services In Eight Additional States

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Mortgage , one of the leading digital mortgage lenders in the U.S., today announced that it has launched services in eight additional states: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The expansion is part of Better's mission to change the way Americans buy and refinance their home by delivering lower rates, faster closing times and a radically transparent, technology-driven process.

"At Better, we believe that homeownership should be affordable and accessible to all Americans," said Vishal Garg, co-founder and CEO, Better Mortgage. "This mission is only possible if we transform the entire mortgage experience, making it affordable, less stressful, and a delightful customer experience. Expanding to these states brings us closer to achieving this mission whether it's for a first-time homebuyer or someone looking to refinance their home."

Unlike others in the mortgage industry, Better offers non-commissioned loan officers that prioritize service over sales. Better's platform puts the power back into home buyers' hands, providing three-minute pre-approvals, honest rate quotes and on-time closing.

"We often see that the industry is not on the side of the consumer and utilizes antiquated processes that don't benefit potential homebuyers," said Eric Wilson, co-founder and Head of Lending Innovation and Operations, Better Mortgage. "We employ forward-thinking individuals and digitized, streamlined underwriting to ensure that we are providing the best loan possible for our customers - not industry insiders."

Better now serves 26 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, D.C. Better anticipates additional U.S. expansion in the near future.

Launched in 2016, Better Mortgage is one of the fastest growing home mortgage companies in America. Better has funded and originated over $2 billion in loans since its launch. Backed by Kleiner Perkins, Goldman Sachs, and Pinebrook, Better is the future of home ownership. For more information, visit Better.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

