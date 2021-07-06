Better Presentations on a Budget: How Infograpify Has Become the Trusted Resource for Professional Presentations

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone at some point in their educational or professional career has had to create a visual presentation to outline data, convey a message, or sell an idea. While the content of these presentations is surely the focal point; lackluster imagery, poor graphics, and improper design can allow a powerful message to get lost in the mess. Teachers, entrepreneurs, consultants, and students alike have all dealt with the struggle, often outsourcing design to expensive third parties. As the world continues to navigate a dynamic societal shift, Infograpify has rapidly become the trusted resource for leveling up any presentation with professional flair and creativity.

Infograpify is the affordable, industry-leading infographic template library, housing well over 4250 unique slides in over 95 categories to use for any presentation or occasion. Designed with customers in mind, Infograpify takes the design hassle and anxiety out of creating an outstanding presentation that thrives both in content and in visuals.

Unlike competitive services, Infograpify has masterfully implemented a "lifetime access" subscription model to ensure that their clientele always has access to modern, customizable, and attention-grabbing visuals, whenever and wherever they need it. The one-time lifetime payment opens a world of possibilities for busy professionals on a budget. The easy-to-use interface guarantees a wonderful user experience as members easily customize presentations to create on-brand materials, custom-tailored with relevant content.

Infograpify seamlessly integrates with Google Slides, Keynote, PowerPoint, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop to serve all users with varying design experience levels and can be downloaded to use on-the-go, without internet access. Users effortlessly bring data to life, impress potential clients, communicate brand stories, and dominate the competition through cutting-edge templates designed with purpose.

As a company focused on client success, the Infograpify team works tirelessly to roll out new templates and designs regularly, to keep presentations relevant, sleek, and up to date with the latest trends. Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between budget and quality; Infograpify's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Infograpify, please visit: https://infograpify.com/

About Infograpify

Infograpify is an online library of premium infographic templates for consultants, marketers, and educators seeking to level up their presentations without compromising cost. Founded in 2019, Infograpify houses a library with over 4250 unique slides, adding more daily. Infograpify templates can be used by educators, entrepreneurs, consultants, students, and everyone in between for any project at hand. Compatible with PowerPoint, Google Slides, Keynote, as well as Illustrator and Photoshop for advanced users, the Infograpify templates immediately level up any presentation to add a level of creativity and professional flair. Designed with users in mind, Infograpify is constantly improving and innovating the user experience to deliver a purpose-driven product that customers adore.

