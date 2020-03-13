Better Than The Best: Consumers Prefer JOAH Over the #1 Selling Prestige Products In An Independent Blind Test

JOAH, a leading affordable Korean beauty brand voted most preferred mascara, primers, gel eyeliner and brow pencil against leading prestige cosmetics

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JOAH, cruelty free, innovative cosmetics brand born from K-beauty, has put its high performance formulas to the test, going head to head against the #1 selling prestige counterparts. Independent blind testing, surveying 100 women in the U.S., has revealed that JOAH beat the #1 prestige products and comes out on top as "Better than the Best" with the most preferred products in categories including mascara, gel eyeliner, brow pencil and primers.   

JOAH continues to pride itself on bringing premium-quality, affordable products to the market and that has been proven with its "Better Than The Best" distinguished products including: Lash Uprising Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara, Instant Prime Activator Hydrating & Brightening Primer, Pore Deactivator Pore Minimizing & Mattifying Primer, Brow Down to Me Precision Brow Pencil and Make Her Gel-ous Gel Eyeliner.

Make These Top Performers Yours:
NEW! Lash Uprising Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara $9.99 (NET WT 8.5g, 0.29 oz.)  
BETTER THAN THE #1 PRESTIGE MASCARA*
JOAH Lash Uprising Mascara outperforms the #1 prestige mascara

Why JOAH Lash Uprising Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara is Better Than the Best:

  • Preferred over the #1 prestige mascara*
    • Thicker lashes
    • More length
    • More definition
    • More beautiful lashes
  • 3 out of 4 women saw bold, full, clump-free volume**
  • 96% saw visibly lifted, longer looking lashes**
  • 100% saw more defined and beautiful lashes**
  • 96% saw no fallout**

*Based on a usage study with 100 U.S. women in Oct. 2019 in comparison to the #1 selling mascara from NPD Group, Inc/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market Makeup Sales, 1H 2019.
**In a consumer test for LASH UPRISING Washable Mascara

Join the Lash Movement! Revolutionary high impact mascara with volume maximizing brush precisely coats + conditions each lash for fierce volume, length and lift. Available in black, blackest black and waterproof blackest black.

Benefits:

  • High impact ultra-volumizing formula
  • Ultra-light, buildable formula
  • Balloon Air Powder Complex delivers weightless volume for all day comfort
  • Dramatically lengthens, lifts, conditions & strengthens lashes
  • Free of Parabens and Phthalates

NEW! Instant Prime Activator Hydrating & Brightening Primer $11.99 (30 mL, 1.01 US fl. oz.)
BETTER THAN THE #1 PRESTIGE PRIMER*
JOAH Instant Primer Activator outperforms the #1 prestige primer

Why Instant Prime Activator Hydrating & Brightening Primer is Better Than the Best:

  • Preferred over the #1 prestige primer*
    • Hydrates better*
    • Smoother, brighter and more even complexion*
    • Makeup lasts longer*

*Based on a usage study with 100 U.S. women in Oct. 2019 in comparison to the #1 selling primer from NPD Group, Inc/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market Makeup Sales, 1H 2019.
This miracle worker primes, hydrates and brightens. Wear alone or under makeup to enhance your complexion with a bright, youthful glow.

Benefits:

  • Infused with Blue-Green Algae to tone, refresh and brighten skin
  • Hyaluronic Acid formulated to hydrate and restore a youthful glow

NEW! Pore Deactivator Pore Minimizing Primer $11.99 (30 mL, 1.01 US fl. oz.)
BETTER THAN THE #1 PRESTIGE PRIMER*
JOAH Pore Deactivator outperforms the #1 prestige primer

Why Pore Deactivator Pore Minimizing Primer is Better Than the Best:

  • Preferred over the #1 prestige primer*
    • Minimizes the look of pores better*
    • Reduces shine better*
    • Smoother, more even complexion*
    • Makeup lasts longer*

*Based on a usage study with 100 U.S. women in Oct. 2019 in comparison to the #1 selling primer from NPD Group, Inc/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market Makeup Sales, 1H 2019.

Translucent formula quickly minimizes the appearance of pores & fine lines, complements all skin tones and helps makeup stay put! Wear alone or under makeup to blur flaws, fight shine & create a smooth base.

Benefits:

  • Infused with Tea Tree Extract, with skin healing and antiseptic proprieties
  • Eliminates the appearance of pores, improves skin texture
  • Reduces appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Brow Down to Me Precision Brow Pencil $8.99
BETTER THAN THE #1 PRESTIGE BROW PENCIL*
JOAH Brow Down to Me Precision Brow Pencil outperforms the #1 prestige brow pencil

Why JOAH Brow Down to Me Precision Brow Pencil is Better Than the Best:

  • Preferred over the #1 prestige brow pencil*
    • Better brow definition*
    • More precise application*
    • Blends more easily*
    • Longer-lasting wear*
    • More smudge-resistant*

*Based on a usage study with 100 U.S. women in Oct. 2019 in comparison to the #1 selling brow pencil from NPD Group, Inc/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market Makeup Sales, 1H 2019.

Like a magic trick for brows! Ultrafine tip creates ﬁne hair-like strokes, while the spoolie side smooths brows into place. Available in 6 shades including cool brown, cool taupe, warm medium brown, brunette, black brown and ebony.

Benefits:

  • Budge proof
  • Smudge proof
  • Lasts all day
  • Spoolie-brush keeps brows in place

Make Her Gel-ous Gel Eyeliner $7.99
BETTER THAN THE #1 PRESTIGE PENCIL EYELINER*
JOAH Make Her Gel-ous Gel Eyeliner outperforms the #1 prestige pencil eyeliner

Why JOAH Make Her Gel-ous Gel Eyeliner is Better Than the Best:

  • Preferred over the #1 prestige pencil eyeliner*
    • Glides on more easily*
    • Longer-lasting wear, budgeproof*
    • Smoother application*
    • More precise application*
    • Better color intensity*
    • Creamier*

*Based on a usage study with 100 U.S. women in Oct. 2019 in comparison to the #1 selling eyeliner from NPD Group, Inc/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market Makeup Sales, 1H 2019.

Go ahead, make them gel-ous! Gel pencil glides on as seamlessly as felt-tip or liquid eyeliner, with the control and staying power of a pencil. Available in 6 shades including blackest black, black brown, brown, pearl brown, purple and granite.

Benefits:

  • Waterproof
  • Retractable
  • Long-lasting
  • Budge proof
  • Sharpener included

All JOAH products are available at JOAHbeauty.com, CVS.com and select CVS stores across the U.S.

About JOAH
JOAH. Smarter Beauty. Like You.

JOAH is the brainchild of a squad of beauty-mavens obsessed with creating innovative high-quality, easy to use products that work hard + play hard. In a world with endless options, we wanted to bring our fellow beauty-istas a new-gen beauty brand that celebrates individuality and self-care with skin loving products designed to empower you to be the best version of yourself. 

