Better Together Announces Nationwide Day of Second Chances
Churches, local businesses, and non-profits across the country will band together on a single day to connect thousands of citizens returning from prison with job opportunities.
Dec 05, 2019, 12:23 ET
NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Together, a nonprofit service organization, is launching a nationwide effort to recruit and train hundreds of churches to hold simultaneous "Second Chance Job Fairs" across the country.
The first ever Nationwide Day of Second Chances will take place the last week of April 2020, and is expected to connect over 50,000 citizens returning from prison with life changing job opportunities.
"Everyone has a gift they can use to make society better, if given the chance," says Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together. "We are calling on all churches and communities to get involved in helping our neighbors find work, restore their dignity, and keep families together."
Better Together has hosted more than 80 job fairs to date, helping people find work in a setting of compassion and celebration. At each event, the job interview rate exceeds 100 percent and one in three people get hired on-the-spot.
Churches participating in the nationwide event will attend two days of training in January 2020, either in person or over a live simulcast, followed by ongoing support, guidance, and coaching from Better Together in preparation for the big day.
Better Together warmly invites church partners in any city to join the movement and connect with other churches in a demonstration of unity, mercy, and celebration.
Churches or community partners interested in participating–along with companies looking to sponsor or participate in hiring at the job fairs–can learn more at www.BetterTogetherUS.org/SecondChances.
For media inquiries, please contact the Better Together team at media@bettertogetherus.org.
SOURCE Better Together
