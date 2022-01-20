Better Together: Leading Electrical Services Company Amps up Fight Against Human Trafficking
Southwest Industrial Electric continues to show dedication to industry and community, INC 5000 company kicks off New Year raising community awareness on issues such as Human Trafficking Awareness
Human Trafficking Awareness Month January 10th - 31st
Southwest Industrial Electric
Jan 20, 2022, 08:19 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader, Southwest Industrial Electric has announced their participation in upcoming Human Trafficking Awareness Month, hosting a charity raffle with 100% of proceeds being donated to CAST LA.
- Looking to be a call to action, the SIE HTA fundraising event opens on the 10th of January and runs until the 31st. Tickets are $2, and prizes include free movie tickets and tasty treats from Milk Bar. All proceeds will be donated to the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, LA chapter. One of the leading resources in the fight against human trafficking.
- Southwest Industrial Electric will also leverage their social platforms and extensive network to inform the public on issue and join in on the larger conversation with the community by participating in national #wearblueday, a day in which everyone can wear blue and post to their social platforms to show support and raise awareness on the fastest growing and second largest form of organized crime in the world.
- In support of the Blue Campaign by the DHS, on #wearblueday and throughout the month, SIE will join in on the conversation, hosting a live on Instagram, and creating various social blasts that inform the public on HTA facts such as what HTA is, who it affects, what to look out for, and what we can do as a global community to combat the issue. All facts were gathered from DHS and its partners.
- To Donate to the Human Trafficking Awareness Fundraiser, Follow this link. https://go.rallyup.com/siecastlafundraiser/Campaign/Details
Southwest Industrial Electric
Cristiano Sanchez (Director of Public Relations)
(323)333-3487 [email protected]
SOURCE Southwest Industrial Electric
Share this article