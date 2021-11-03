Better U Announces Psychiatrist Dr. Sam Zand, from Johns Hopkins University, as Chief Medical Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better U, an alternative mental health company designed to enhance the human experience by providing at-home psychedelic therapy, has announced today, Dr. Sam Zand, D.O. as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Zand, a Johns Hopkins educated psychiatrist and the founder of Anywhere Clinic, a national telepsychiatry company, has leveraged his clinical experience and infrastructure to provide at-home ketamine therapy in over 20 states. With Better U , people have access to virtual psychiatric appointments, online ketamine therapy, psychedelic therapy protocols, and evidence-backed safety guidelines. Same-day consultations are available, and treatment can start from home within days after joining the program. Low-dose ketamine lozenges are delivered to patients' homes in combination with integration therapy to improve treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, alcoholism, PTSD, and chronic pain.

Founders Derek Du Chesne and Dr. Sam Zand aim to increase accessibility to non-traditional mental health care and decrease any perceived stigmas around alternative therapies, improving therapeutic growth and holistic health. Better U is redefining mental health care by providing at-home psychedelic therapy focused on helping patients address their problems from a controlled dissociative state and awakening to new ways of thinking. While Better U focuses on non-traditional psychiatric care, Dr. Zand states "there is momentum building in mental health to decrease stigma towards alternative treatments, using not only ketamine, but also MDMA, psilocybin, LSD, and other psychedelics to treat MDD, PTSD, Alzheimer's, and addiction, currently in clinical trials and hopefully approved by the FDA in the coming years. Better U utilizes psychedelic medicine to improve the body's innate ability to heal the root cause of our ailments, be it physical, emotional, cognitive, or a combination of those. These treatments can provide more emotionally flexible therapeutic growth, heighten the ability to feel gratitude and empathy in order to receive and give love in a healthy way, and provide the perspective shift to transcend beyond our ego-centric mind and assign purpose to something bigger than ourselves."

Better U is the leading alternative mental health company that is designed to enhance the human experience by allowing people to achieve personal and clinical breakthroughs at-home with doctor-prescribed online ketamine therapy. Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy (PAP) is a breakthrough treatment that may help individuals facing depression, chronic stress, anxiety, alcoholism, chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The program supports individuals looking to improve their mental health and achieve long-term success with psychedelic medicine and an extensive after-care integration program. Psychedelics may provide the clarity and openness that lead to successful integration, making it possible for people to reclaim their fully functional selves and realize their highest potential. Better U gives people access to psychedelic medicine, functional medicine, proprietary treatment protocols, and integration therapy, all within the comfort of their own home. Guided by a world-class team of leaders in psychiatry and psychedelic medicine, Better U helps patients get the most out of their treatment through technology, educational content, life-changing experiences, and at-home integration therapy.

