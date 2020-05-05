BetterCloud and OneLogin Partner to Transform How Enterprises Access, Manage and Secure SaaS Environments

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaSOps platform for managing and securing the digital workplace, today announced a strategic partnership and technology integration with OneLogin , a leader in identity and access management. Together, BetterCloud and OneLogin automate end-to-end User Lifecycle Management (ULM), from identity and access workflows — like user provisioning, single sign-on and multi-factor authentication (MFA) — to operational management and security tasks such as advanced onboarding / offboarding, activity-based alerts, and content scanning.

"Given the majority of companies have gone fully remote due to the current climate, it's more important than ever that IT gain full control over their SaaS environments — and our partnership gives them the capabilities to do just that," said Shreyas Sadalgi, Chief Business Strategy Officer, BetterCloud. "OneLogin authenticates user identity and secures user connections to SaaS applications; BetterCloud manages and secures user data and interactions within those same applications. Together, we maximize operational efficiency for joint customers, and give them the confidence and peace of mind to enable their workforces without compromising data and user security."

Through the strategic integration of the complementary platforms, BetterCloud and OneLogin help IT admins address the following use cases:

Advanced Onboarding and Offboarding : BetterCloud and OneLogin work together seamlessly to fully automate end-to-end user onboarding and offboarding. As the unified cloud directory, OneLogin performs the initial identity actions such as provisioning user accounts and assigning the appropriate access permissions and security policies to end users. BetterCloud workflows monitor changes being made in OneLogin and perform a wide range of advanced onboarding and offboarding administrative actions natively within specific SaaS applications. By leveraging BetterCloud and OneLogin, organizations can ensure that users automatically have the correct level of access and permissions to applications, data, groups, files and other in-app configurations throughout their lifecycle.

"Bringing together OneLogin's Trusted Experience Platform with BetterCloud's SaaSOps solutions is a powerful partnership that will continue to transform the ways companies manage and secure their environments," said Matt Hurley, VP of Global Channels, Strategic Alliances, and Professional Services, OneLogin. "BetterCloud's technology automates daily IT admin tasks while securing and monitoring user data and interactions, and joining forces will let us provide greater IT operational efficiency for organizations."

Dozens of joint BetterCloud and OneLogin customers are the first to benefit from the new partnership and integration:

"Both BetterCloud and OneLogin have been indispensable to helping our IT team keep our employees productive, while protecting our critical business data," said Shams Mansoor, Sr. Manager of IT, Evernote. "Now that they're partnering, we will be able to streamline IT administrative tasks to boost operational efficiency."

"Managing user permissions, privileges and activity used to be a Herculean task," said Sarah Bly, Head of IT Operations, N3TWORK Inc. "Today, OneLogin helps us control who is trying to access our systems, while BetterCloud automates all IT admin activities and lets us see exactly how our employees are handling files and other pieces of important business data. Together, they are a powerhouse and provide a must-have solution for any company running their business on SaaS."

BetterCloud and OneLogin have established a close go-to-market partnership and structured partnership program, enabling their respective teams to cross-sell their best-in-class solutions to provide greater value to joint customers.

For more information, please visit the BetterCloud and OneLogin partnership resource pages.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first provider of SaaSOps solutions to discover, manage and secure the digital workplace. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across a company's SaaS application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" via two published books entitled "The IT Leader's Guide to SaaSOps" — Vol. 1: "A Six-part Framework for Managing Your SaaS Applications" & Vol. 2: "How to Secure Your SaaS Applications." BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

About OneLogin

OneLogin is the identity platform for secure, scalable and smart experiences that connect people to technology. With the OneLogin Trusted Experience Platform, customers can connect all of their applications, identify potential threats and act quickly. Headquartered in San Francisco, OneLogin secures over 2,500 customers worldwide, including Airbus, Stitch Fix and AAA. To learn more visit www.onelogin.com.

