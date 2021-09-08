BetterCloud Appoints Former Okta Leader Krista Anderson-Copperman To Board Of Advisors

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for discovering, managing and securing the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace, today announced the appointment of Krista Anderson-Copperman to the board of advisors. With over 20 years of experience building and scaling success solutions at such SaaS companies as Okta and Salesforce, Anderson-Copperman will provide strategic guidance and direction to BetterCloud's executive team during the company's continued growth.

"Tapping into the expertise of an experienced SaaS leader like Krista to advise BetterCloud during this stage of business is essential," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "The instrumental role she played during the meteoric growth of Okta and Salesforce will be invaluable as we accelerate our go-to-market plans and fulfill our mission of helping companies manage and secure their growing SaaS application environments."

Krista Anderson-Copperman is a Board Director and Customer Success executive with over two decades of experience delivering record-breaking revenue, propelling lasting customer growth, and building industry defining customer success organizations for hypergrowth companies. As Chief Customer Officer at Okta, Krista transformed customer success into a competitive differentiator, helping to scale the business from $20 million to $600 million, and through its successful IPO in 2017.

Before joining Okta, Krista spent 14 years at Salesforce in a variety of senior executive roles writing the SaaS industry playbook for customer success, renewals, and growth helping the SaaS pioneer scale from $5 million to $4 billion in revenue. She is a Board Director at Benchling, a platform for biology researchers and R&D organizations, and at Drift, a leading conversational marketing and sales platform. She also serves as an advisor for Attentive and Gainsight.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

