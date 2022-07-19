BetterCommerce agrees partnership with AdYogi to accelerate growth for modern D2C brands

The global partnership will support BetterCommerce customers in both India and in the UK, by working with a leading performance marketing agency whose expertise is in delivering personalized ads with automated prospecting, retargeting and cross-selling.

AdYogi, headquartered in Gurgaon, India, will work closely with the BetterCommerce team as a consultant partner to deliver unique and seamless customer experiences across all sales touchpoints for D2C brands looking for more flexible, headless and composable commerce architectures. With BetterCommerce's current modular-based ecommerce proposition, the partnership will help retailers and D2C brands build unique offerings for their end customers both online and offline.

By partnering with BetterCommerce, AdYogi gains access to a composable and headless commerce platform that powers some of the top Indian and UK brands today. With BetterCommerce's composable approach, AdYogi customers will be able to re-platform or optimize their business use cases at the speed they choose. BetterCommerce brings flexibility, agility and speed to businesses who want to innovate and upgrade their brand's image with a modern, headless commerce solution. AdYogi has previously worked with brands including: The House of Rare, Kaff and Dr. Vaidya's.

Rohin Mittal, Co-Founder, AdYogi, said: "We are very excited about this new partnership with BetterCommerce, who are the perfect headless eCommerce partner for AdYogi. We advocate headless eCommerce to our clients and their ability to offer flexibility as a strategy is incredibly well-suited to our approach to achieve faster growth with rapid deployments. Our partnership will combine a best in breed growth strategy through the combination of BetterCommerce's technology and AdYogi's Growth Platform."

Vipul Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer, BetterCommerce, commented: "We're committed to positively impacting the mid-market segment. Scaling up a business after meeting the initial threshold is challenging and it not only requires growth marketing but also enterprise grade technology and operational efficiencies, which BetterCommerce is committed to bring to the Indian and UK D2C eco-system."

One the major partnership benefits is the creation of bespoke commerce solutions for large enterprises who want to invest in technology but refrain from hiring a huge IT team or do not want to work with multiple vendors that create fragmented solutions. By combining growth marketing and modern ecommerce technology AdYogi and BetterCommerce are determined to address this core issue for mid-market retailers and brands.

About BetterCommerce:

BetterCommerce is a leader in the provision of composable and headless ecommerce solutions for mid-market retailers and brands. The BetterCommerce proposition is designed to offer a suite of composable PBCs (Packaged Business Capabilities) and headless commerce API's allowing retailers to create unique shopping experiences and manage bespoke business requirements. Our mission is to disrupt the legacy approach to delivering ecommerce solutions and show retailers and brands a path to scale and innovate at a pace and budget that suits them.

About AdYogi:

AdYogi clients capitalize on delivering personalized ads with automated prospecting, retargeting and cross-selling using cutting-edge technology, to drive sales. AdYogi is one of the top 3 Google Premier Partner and Facebook marketing partner in India. AdYogi offers Automation and Expertise at scale using their proprietary tool. It brings reporting and automation under one dashboard for both Google and Facebook.

